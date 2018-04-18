Guest Blog: Marah Curtin, Davy Private Clients

18 Apr 2018 | 04.32 pm

While everyone appreciates the need for balance in today’s fast-paced world, it’s startling how few apply that same principle to managing their financial lives. For senior executives, who have built up a large amount of company stock, this is the elephant in the room.

In career terms, company stock is a tangible measure of achievement – it’s there because you’re doing well; you are valued. So, your hard work has paid off. Now what? After all, it’s not how much you have, but what you can do with it that counts.

Whether you’re lured by the possibility of a big win or you simply assume the future will be like the past, I can tell you from experience that most investors are not being compensated for the risks they are taking by holding onto large single-stock positions.

No matter how well-managed a company is or how it has performed in the past, no company is immune to the risk that the future could look very different. And let’s not forget that we actually pay for things with cash, not stock. So if there’s a sharp decline in the stock and the need for cash arises before that stock recovers, you may be forced to sell at an unattractive price (or even a loss).

Diversification helps you to balance risk and reward, reducing the impact of a stock’s volatility on your cash needs.

The logic of diversifying

The bottom line is that when an investor holds a concentrated stock position, the impact of any volatility is magnified. Whereas, when you hold a more diversified mix of investments—a variety of stocks, bonds, cash, etc.—the ups and downs are mitigated by the fact that when one goes down, the other may go up and vice versa.

Regardless of how your stock was acquired – executive compensation, a company merger, inheritance – a concentrated position invariably results in a disproportionate allocation of wealth, and that is risky business. Add to that the fact that same company pays your income and your pension and you’re all the more exposed. Eggs, basket, you know the rest.

Understanding and effectively managing these risks can be the difference between achieving your goals – and not. This is where planning and financial advice comes in.

Now what?

Talking to a financial adviser will help you understand exactly what is at risk by holding on to a concentrated stock position—in your own terms.

For example, how would a pullback in the stock price affect your current standard of living or your future plans? Would you be less relaxed in your day-to-day spending if your ‘paper wealth’ took a nose dive? Would you still be able to retire how and when you wanted? And how would your partner feel about all this uncertainty.

While everyone’s financial circumstances are unique, by and large we are all working toward the same goal – to provide for ourselves and our family and create enough opportunity to enjoy life.

A well-balanced approach to managing your money, one that is consistent with your true risk appetite and in-line with what you ultimately want to achieve with your money will give you the best possible chance of success.

• Marah Curtin is an Associate Director at Davy Private Clients