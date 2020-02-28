Guest Blog: Laurent Girard-Claudon

28 Feb 2020 | 11.06 am

Laurent Girard-Claudon of Approach People Recruitment says a ‘People First’ approach is central to recruiting and retaining the staff his business needs

I founded Approach People Recruitment 20 years ago, and in that time it has grown to become the chosen European partner for some of the world’s leading multinational companies such as Amazon, Booking.com, Apple, Rolex, Nestlé, LVMH, and more.

As we have continued to expand, not only geographically, but also in more specific practice sectors such as engineering, life sciences, finance, IT, retail, sales and luxury, the agency has focused on its own efforts to retain employees.

Their success provides an interesting case study, particularly in Dublin where recruitment for talent, especially by ‘Big Tech’, is intense and highly competitive. To continue to thrive, we not only need to consistently attract new talent, but to retain our employees over the long term.

Competing with ‘Big Tech’ as a SME is certainly challenging, so we aim to offer what they can’t: flexibility and agility – a ‘People First’ approach. We have discovered that personalising benefits for each employee is hugely impactful. Not just with the likes of health insurance, flexible hours and unlimited bonuses, but perks that they wouldn’t necessarily purchase for themselves, such as exotic mini-getaways or a pair of luxury shoes.

Creativity is key. For example, an Uber Pro allowance means a lot to a team member who is always relying on public transport, while our tailored wellness package offers the possibility to go to the gym or relax at the spa.

The First 30 Days

The agency’s ‘People First’ approach extends to its on-boarding process for new staff hires. Research has shown that a new employee will make up their mind about a short-term versus longer-term investment in their company during their first 30 days on the job, so we have learned how crucial this time is. We have made it a priority to provide quality training from day one, as well as personal coaching throughout their career here at Approach People.

The improvements in our employee integration has naturally led to other changes, such as more team feedback sessions, investments in team training tools, career path reviewed every semester, and even the ability to transfer between our various office locations.

Turnover is a real threat for any company. Indeed, studies have shown that the average cost to a company of losing an employee is up to a full year of their annual salary.

However, for Approach People this people-driven focus has not only improved employee satisfaction and retention, but their clients too appreciate the stability of our long-term familiar faces. All good news for their bottom line.

As we look to recruit 40 new team members for our different offices in Dublin, Paris, Geneva, Barcelona and Madrid this year, we know that continuing these ‘People First’ efforts will propel us into a successful third decade.

