Guest Blog: Kevin Moran, IMS Marketing

28 Aug 2019 | 11.44 am

Kevin Moran of international marketing company IMS Marketing outlines six key factors a business must consider when exporting to a new market

1. Think Micro rather than Macro

It can be easy to define the market size for your product or service as being worth €250m with a projected growth rate of 10% per annum. And while understanding the macro economic opportunity is important, this type of data is meaningless unless you are able to drill down and identify the specific customers you wish to target.

For example, if you wish to enter the German market, who are the customers you need to reach in this country? If you do this properly, this type of customer research and understanding will be the basis for your initial sales success and market entry strategy.

2. Know your competition

It sounds obvious, but in most cases, Irish companies have very poor knowledge of local competition in export markets. Walk in the shoes of a local customer in the French market and ask the question: “Why should I buy from you when there are already many local alternatives for me?”

It is self-indulgent to answer this question without first understanding the product offering and competitiveness of local competition. Have you the basis to be successful versus these companies? If the answer is yes, then keep going. But if you don’t know, you need to spend more time gathering competitor intelligence first.

3. Defining your route to market

Deciding on the optimum route to market will be one of your most important decisions you will have to make when exporting to a new market. For example, if you are exporting to Italy ask yourself, what is the most effective way to sell to your target customers in the Italian market? What resources and skills are needed to cultivate leads and support your customers post sale?

While some of these elements can be managed from Ireland, a local presence in the export market nearly always accelerates market understanding and success. Will you put your own person on the ground, or will you seek a local distributor or sales partner?

And if you are planning to put a local partner in place, is there adequate profit margin to support a middleman? These are all important questions that need to be considered.

4. Adapting and localising your approach

Be prepare to adapt to local customer preferences. Does your product or service need to be customised to meet the specific needs of the Spanish customer? What about language? Will English be acceptable or will your sales and marketing materials need to be translated for local audiences?

Ask yourself the question: If I was a local customer what is the product or service experience I would expect from your company? Time and time again, it is the Irish companies who are prepared to localise their approach within the export market who are most successful.

5. Invest in resources

Developing any new market takes resources, most of all a new international market. Before you enter the market, however, money may not be your biggest resource challenge — instead, time and organisational commitment are what Irish companies need to carefully consider.

Be prepared to visit the market regularly. You will not succeed otherwise. Internally, consider who will drive this project, at minimum over an initial 12-month period. If domestic market issues continue to take priority, your export success may never take off and internal confidence in your export strategy may wane. Getting your house in order internally before you start out is really important.

6. Develop a formal market entry plan

They say paper doesn’t refuse ink, but there is great value in any organisation developing a formal summary of their plan to enter a new export market. The discipline of putting this together will define the strategic basis for your competitive success, your tactical sales and marketing plan and summarise all resources required to implement your strategy.

Most importantly, the planning process will identify the gaps in your market understanding and tell you when you are ready to move forward.

• Kevin Moran (pictured) is managing director of B2B marketing agency IMS Marketing, based in Oranmore outside Galway. The agency is lead business advisor for Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Enter the Eurozone’ programme