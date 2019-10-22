Guest Blog: John Auckland, TribeFirst

22 Oct 2019 | 03.06 pm

A well-planned equity crowdfunding campaign can drive a business forward, but preparation for the many different deliverables can take several months, writes John Auckland, founder of TribeFirst.

Here’s how to manage your time effectively and give yourself the best chance of success.

Phase 1

Gather existing investor insight

Prior to working on any materials, speak with any investors to gain informal advice about your idea. Their investment opportunity focus and feedback will be indispensable when deciding how to go about writing your pitch materials in the weeks ahead. Start with a concise ‘elevator pitch’ and know your key numbers and market stats off by heart.

Prepare pitch materials

Expect to produce a bunch of different materials to support your pitch, including:

● A pitch page, with text and images

● A marketing plan

● A press release (and distribution list)

● A financial forecast, business plan and one-page executive summary

● A pitch video

Scripting, shooting and editing a video all takes time, particularly when you need to chase up partners, clients and investors to film testimonials. You’ll also need to be sure it all fits together and gets across the messages you need, in a compelling way. It helps to have one or two ‘fresh eyes’ in your campaign team to provide feedback, so make sure you allow enough time for this.

Prepare your evidence for pitch page for due diligence

Once you’ve prepared your pitch materials, the equity crowdfunding platform will want to check all the claims you’ve made in your pitch page and video. You’ll need to provide clear and substantial proof for every claim you make in these materials as and when the platform asks.

All this should be done during the writing stage of your pitch materials and, as due diligence always takes longer than expected, it helps to gather all your evidence as early as possible. To save time, have the platform check your script before you start filming, providing a citation to every claim you make in the video.

Phase 2

Begin pre-marketing

Now publish a landing page on your own website announcing your crowdfunding campaign, with a sign-up form to receive more information when the campaign goes live. Let as many of your contacts as possible know that you’ll soon be crowdfunding and direct them to this page.

Contact your customers, partners, friends, family and others in their network to inform them of the raise and encourage them to invest and share news of the campaign. It’s also worth posting shout-outs on social media. Meanwhile, use LinkedIn and Angel Investment Network to engage investors who might be interested in your proposition, with a key aim to find a cornerstone investor.

Prepare a content plan for your campaign launch

Use this pre-marketing stage time to write your content and get up to date on admin; once your campaign is live the pace really picks up! Prepare your platform updates, social media posts, and PR stories well in advance to ensure you’ve got plenty of content to share and drive traffic to your crowdfunding page.

Phase 3

Launch in private mode

Private live mode is the time when your cornerstone investors make their investment, boosting your fundraising target and instilling confidence in other investors to back you. It’s also when anyone who has pre-registered for early access to your campaign is able to invest before the general public. Make sure you email everyone, who’s signed-up, with the link to access your page privately!

Launch campaign and send out a press release

Now you’re ready to make your campaign live to the public and share it with the world. A great way to do so is by sending out a press release with a strong newsworthy angle to present to journalists (the fact that you’re crowdfunding isn’t newsworthy).

I’d recommend hiring a PR professional, ideally with crowdfunding experience, to help you with this aspect. While this isn’t a cheap option, it pays to have someone who knows what they’re doing, has press contacts, and knows how to get great media placements. In the meantime, make sure you’re answering all investor questions and posting regular updates.

Phase 4

Hold an investor event

Anticipate a lull in weeks 2-3 of your live campaign. To bring back momentum and open yourself up further to investors, organise a webinar to give them a presentation first-hand, and allow them to ask you anything. An in-person investor event brings extra expense, planning and logistics, including inaccessible for distant investors. Holding a webinar event can be just as effective, but at a fraction of the required resources and cost.

Tell as many potential investors as possible giving at least a week’s warning. You can do so via investor updates on your crowdfunding page, social media posts and an Eventbrite page. Ensure instructions on how to access the webinar are very clear for the less tech-savvy investors.

Send a second press release

Around the time you host your webinar, send out another press release. This must be fresh and not a rejig of your first one! So whether it’s a news-based piece written in third-person or an advice-based piece written in first-person, make sure it would be of interest to the readers of any publications you pitch to.

Launch your final push

As your campaign draws to a close, you have a final chance to direct as many potential investors to your page as possible and really emphasise a sense of urgency. Use all your available digital channels to nudge those who have shown interest but not invested, alert any others of the opportunity, and ask your network to share the opportunity with others.

Close campaign and collect funds

Collecting the money committed by investors after your campaign has closed can take a while, Platforms are required to complete anti-money laundering checks and perform the final due diligence checks before they release the funds to you. These can include anything from verifying loan agreements, reviewing contracts or checking IP rights and getting SEIS/EIS Advanced Assurance.

You should expect around 3-4 weeks minimum if your campaign is with Crowdcube, less if you’re with Seedrs (assuming all the back-end due diligence is completed and no direct investments are made).

Bonus tips

Call for backup

Aim to have at least four people supporting you to prepare your materials, respond to investor questions and manage the rest of the workload. Consider managing the forum activity in shifts so everyone gets a break . It will also avoid two people answering the same question or contradicting one another.

If your colleagues lack the capacity to help you, call in an agency for back-up support. You’ll need to manage your day-to-day business workload as well, so don’t plan your crowdfunding campaign for your busiest time of the year!

Use social tools to plan and communicate

We use Trello to set out tasks and deadlines, upload the relevant materials, and assign tasks to different colleagues. In its noticeboard-style, Trello is a great visual tool to help teams plan ahead. There are also some great alternatives like Asana and Basecamp.

Another tool for great organising and communication is Slack – a team collaboration tool that lets you instant message your colleagues easily. You can set up multiple chat channels to manage different elements of your campaign and even link up social media feeds to see your messages come in.

There’s no doubt that equity crowdfunding takes some meticulous planning, but stick to the above and you’ll have a far easier time staying on top of things.

• John Auckland (pictured) is a crowdfunding specialist and founder of TribeFirst, a global equity crowdfunding communications agency that has helped raise in c. £25m for 60 companies on equity crowdfunding platforms. TribeFirst supports crowdfunding campaigns with PR and marketing campaigns on a mainly risk/reward basis.