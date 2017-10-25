25 Oct 2017 | 10.01 am

A UK competition watchdog investigation into investment consultants should make Irish trustees sit up and take notice, writes James Kavanagh of Trustee Decisions

In our ever-evolving and complex world of pensions, employers and trustees continue to face challenges in engaging members to invest for their future. One area of huge importance is value for money and how pension funds are managed.

Trustees manage assets of over €100 billion in this country and we rely heavily on the investment expertise of investment consultants. Looking at the Pensions Authority code of governance on investing scheme assets, it is clearly stated that the Authority allows for trustees to delegate investment management to professional advisors. However, “trustees remain ultimately responsible for functions carried out by any agent on their behalf “.

So when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK asked the Competition and Markets Authority to investigate competition levels in the investment consultancy and fiduciary management services, it made me sit up. The FCA suggests the array of investment management and fiduciary services provided “prevents, restricts or distorts competition in connection with the supply and acquisition of these services”.

This should be of huge interest – and what some commentators would term “concern” – to Irish trustees who rely heavily on the provision of such services. The history to this ruling is that in November 2015 the FCA commenced a market study into asset management services.

In November 2016, the FCA made what it called a market investigation service in relation to the provision of investment advisory services. This was based on information received from investment consultants, an online survey of institutional investors, bilateral conversations with more than 30 institutional investors and academic work commissioned from Dr Anna Tilba, Michelle Baddeley and Yixi Lao.

The areas identified for consideration were:

Whether investors find it difficult to monitor asset managers and ensure they are getting value for money.

Whether asset managers have the incentive and ability to effectively control costs incurred on behalf of investors.

The potential conflicts of roles and interest where investment consultants are providing benefit consultancy, investment manager and sometimes trustee services through aligned trustee companies.

FCA Findings

The FCA concluded that various features regarding the provision of these services distorted or restricted competition:

Weak demand side, where trustees have limited or variable experience, together with limited resources, as well as trustees finding it difficult to assess the advice they receive.

Inability to assess the quality of advice.

Persistent levels of concentration and relatively stable market shares among investment consultants.

High barriers to entry and expansion, especially for small or new consultants who are trying to offer specialist advice in this area.

Vertically integrated business models, where firms offer both advisory and fiduciary management services, which can lead to potential conflict of interest.

Three consultancy houses, that cater for between 50% and 80% of this market, responded with a package of undertakings in lieu (UIL). In June 2017, the FCA published its final Asset Management Market Study Report and invited feedback on its provisional view to reject the UIL.

Last month, the FCA published its final decision to reject the UIL and refer the case to the CMA. It is vital that lay and professional trustees can be confident that they are getting good quality advice and value for money. So for me, and I suggest for all trustees, we should watch this space very carefully.

• James Kavanagh (pictured) is Managing Director of Trustee Decisions