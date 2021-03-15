Guest Blog: James Bruce, Danone Ireland

15 Mar 2021 | 11.59 am

There’s no question that Ireland faces major challenges this year. The pandemic continues to put a severe strain on communities, businesses and the economy – and the climate crisis is in the spotlight within government, retailers, food industry and consumers.

To seize opportunities for progress and achieve the pace and scale of positive change required, we need business at its best. That’s why there has never been a more critical time to put B Corp values front and centre of every responsible business.

Despite the tough commercial realities many companies continue to face because of Covid-19, using business as a force for good certainly can’t afford to take a back seat. The intertwined relationship between business, society and the environment – which has always been important – will be integral this year. Together, businesses must continue to step up, and the B Corp community is a vital way to help provide tackle the issues we face.

For those who may not already know, B Corps are for-profit companies certified to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. And once certified, B Corps are legally required to consider the impact of all decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community and the environment.

To get certified, a company must complete a thorough impact assessment – and then recertify, with the aim to continuously improve your score, every two years. It is neither an overnight nor easy thing to do – but it is because of this that B Corps stand out.

There are now more than 3,700 B Corps around the world across 150 industries. It’s a growing community of like-minded businesses that want to collaborate for positive change. But we need more businesses to join the movement, to accelerate industry-wide progress and address the shared challenges we face.

B Corp Benefits

Being a B Corp has major competitive – as well as community – benefits. People want to work for, buy from, and invest in businesses they believe in. As well as being a powerful way to build credibility and trust, B Corp gives companies a detailed and objective look at where they are doing well and where to improve.

Danone is built on a dual project for balancing profit with purpose. Around the world, 50% of Danone’s total operations are accredited, and we are working hard to transform all subsidiaries into B Corp by 2025. With a global staff of 100,000, it’s a complex but hugely important task.

Locally, Danone Essential Dairy and Plant-based were the first FMCG company in Ireland to achieve B Corp accreditation two years ago, and we are lucky to be joined by companies of different set-ups and sizes such as Vagabond Tours, UrbanVolt and Cully & Sully.

For us, as with all successful B Corps, being B Corp certified is so much more than a label. It’s a way of doing business that is embedded and lived throughout the whole company. Employees were central to our improvements, helping to drive our agenda on key environmental and responsible business topics such as packaging and food waste, and giving back to communities during Covid-19 through our unlimited remote volunteering programme.

Collaboration – one of the fundamental B Corp values – has been critical to helping us undertake local change. For example, we have joined forces with FoodCloud to donate Actimel to communities around the country and with fellow B Corp company, UrbanVolt, to reduce the environmental impact of our office space in Dublin.

We also partnered with Terracycle to launch a Kid’s Food Pouch Recycling Programme to get public drop off points in Ireland and the UK as part of our commitment to ensure all our packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

So now we are calling for more collaborators to join us and other B Corp companies such as innocent, Moyee Coffee and Patagonia. 2021 will be a crucial year for people and planet. If more companies become B Corps, we will also have a positive impact on supply chains, encouraging them to become more sustainable.

If we truly want to build back better, we need concrete action. Pledging to become a B Corp is a vital step in the right direction.

+ James Bruce is Commercial Director UK and Ireland, Danone Essential Dairy & Plant Based

Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys pictured with James Bruce when Danone became a B Corp