Guest Blog: Graham Reid, EY Ireland

21 Dec 2021 | 09.49 am

Graham Reid Irish bosses are more optimistic than their overseas counterparts, explains EY partner

Despite 2021 being one of the most challenging years in recent history, one of its most striking features has been the remarkably positive outlook shared by chief executives around the world. Survey after survey has shown chief executives across all sectors to be optimistic when it comes to growth prospects for 2022 and beyond.

Indeed, EY’s CEO Imperative Study showed Irish chief executives to be even more optimistic than their international counterparts, with none of them expecting lower growth in the next three years than they had experienced over the past three. More than half of the chief executives (53%) anticipated moderately or significantly higher growth.

While there are plenty of clouds on the horizon and people continue to muddle through the challenges presented by the pandemic, let’s for now focus on the causes for optimism.

Gearing up for growth

Many factors underpin this sentiment but chief among them is likely to be the continued strong economic growth which most commentators are forecasting for 2022 and the years thereafter. With the vaccine roll-out continuing and gathering pace in many regions, the OECD is predicting strong global growth of 5.7% this year and 4.5% in 2022.

The IMF is even more upbeat and predicts the global economy to grow 6.0% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022. The strong growth is due to the unusual conditions in which consumers, businesses and governments are projected to increase their spending, not the typical macroeconomic pattern after a crisis.

In one of the most surprising facts of the pandemic, a significant proportion of the population will come out of it better off than they went into it. This is mainly, but not exclusively, due to the generous government supports handed out during 2020 and 2021 and the shuttering of large swathes of the consumer economy which cut off many of the usual discretionary spending channels. Remote working has also delivered savings in the form of reduced transport and eating out costs.

We haven’t yet witnessed a major consumer spending surge. However, when people begin to feel that their future income is relatively secure, we may see consumer spending increase and pent-up savings being deployed in 2022.

Expansionary public spending

The second cause for optimism is the likely continuation of government support. While party politics may be commanding headlines in most countries, governments across the political spectrum remain very supportive, from the huge infrastructure bills in the US, to ‘levelling up’ in the UK. Here, the considerable subsidies the government has provided to people and businesses through the pandemic, as well as its investment in infrastructure, are to be commended.

If there is going to be a lasting change as a result of the pandemic, it will probably be the reset of public spending policy, where we are likely to see continued high spending for many years to come. This spending will help shore up the sectors most scarred by the pandemic, giving them the breathing space to recover.

There is an urgent need to address health spending, which we would all love to see properly tackled once and for all in 2022. In addition, investing heavily in infrastructure and education would set extremely robust foundations for solid future growth.

Staying upbeat on innovation

The third reason for Irish chief executives to be cheerful is the wave of innovation unleashed by the pandemic. This is unlikely to abate and may well accelerate in 2022. The development of a number of highly effective vaccines in record time may have captured the public imagination, but innovation has pervaded every sector.

The rapid shift to remote working has seen equally speedy advances in communications and collaboration technologies which not only helped organisations maintain productivity but improved it in many instances. Those advances will be critically important to the success of hybrid working models in future.

We have also seen significant advances in technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics, telematics, and sensors which will power Industry 4.0. At the same time, progress in areas like quantum computing will help to drive the fight against climate change.

People and the economy’s resilience will continue to be tested during 2022, but overall, it looks like a year of strong economic growth. We can expect 2022 to be a year of transformation and momentum — making changes at speed for the good of everybody.

• Graham Reid (pictured) is a partner and head of markets at EY Ireland