Guest Blog: Enda Casey, Paragon Customer Communications

02 Sep 2020 | 10.26 am

Adapting communication strategies to deliver a memorable customer experience will be fundamental to success in a post-Covid marketplace, says Enda Casey of Paragon Customer Communications Ireland

Over the last few months, as the scale and nature of Covid-19 has evolved, Ireland and Irish businesses have been forced to execute crisis management plans to endure the human, social and economic implications of these unprecedented times.

As many begin to emerge from consolidation mode and see the first green shoots of new business opportunities materialise, attention has turned to recovery and plans to come out strongest in a much changed market ecosphere.

While the overall business landscape, as well as the mentalities of consumers, may have changed indefinitely for many industries – with many customers seeking to become touchless and digitally-driven following periods of isolation and remote working – during this ‘period of uncertainty’ some things have remained constant.

For instance, whether it was utilised to keep stakeholders informed during the early phases of lockdown, or engage potential customers with tailored messages that hone in on specific revenue opportunities to aid business recovery, the implementation of structured, yet responsive, multi-channel communication strategies have remained central during all stages of the pandemic.

As domestic and international responses develop, how can organisations prepare for omni-channel proficiency in order to engage customers with speed, efficiency and relevancy across a broad spectrum of marketing channels and media in the post-Covid marketplace?

A renewed approach to communications

Undoubtedly, there is no single strategy which will deliver a silver bullet for attracting customers in the new market. Indeed, with the situation largely remaining in flux as lockdown restrictions remain in part and the ‘new normal’ is slowly phased in, it is likely those businesses that can seamlessly adapt, pivot and change their strategies on an ongoing basis will stand to gain the most.

Covid-19 has seemingly provided a prevue into the changing communication behaviour of billions of people worldwide, with the use of digital technology intensifying during the crisis and online channels becoming central to almost every interaction.

In fact 91% (UK) and 87% (North America) of marketers working at major brands reported an increase in the use of online services by consumers in the midst of the outbreak .

One in two respondents from large enterprises say that the best way to describe their organisation’s response to the outbreak is ‘shifting messaging to emphasise digital fulfilment/digital products/digital services’.

Such a transfer to digitally-driven offerings has only served to trigger and accelerate digital transformation across a plethora of industries.

We stand on the precipice of a crucial time in digital transformation for many sectors. In today’s technologically-centric communication landscape, cloud technology, big data, machine learning and Artificial Intelligence are expected to become the digital tools of choice for customer interaction in the post-pandemic world.

And while such innovations have a critical role to play in the outbound communications strategies of the future, effectively integrating such technologies into strategies has proven especially challenging.

Whereas traditional barriers to progressive change remain, the onset of Covid-19 has served to highlight previously undetermined obstacles to true digital adoption. A lack of enabled mobile technology, and limited automated communication delivery, for instance, are also playing a significant role in impeding the adoption of digital communications.

Overcoming barriers to change

How rapidly brands embrace such innovation will depend on an assortment of influences, none more so than the digital maturity of the business in question.

A lack of digital expertise, for example, will require not only new communication tools and technologies, but also the foundational experience and knowledge internally to effectively implement them.

Equally, for many less digitally-inclined businesses, convoluted IT frameworks and legacy systems already in situ fail to provide the adequate delivery infrastructure to support data-rich customer communications management delivery models, as well as the cloud-based services like AI they often incorporate.

As a result, often the greatest trial is not the integration of the innovative technology itself, but rather managing the ecosystem of internal systems that sits behind it.

Only by deciphering present systems – and removing those that are no longer essential under digitally-led service models in the post-Covid market – can brands truly create value for customers as quickly as possible and with the least friction.

It is in this regard that the capabilities of an experienced customer communications partner can be particularly beneficial. With the right marketing expertise on hand, businesses can effectively remove the barriers that had previously hindered change, and usher in the next phase of their communications strategies to drive post pandemic growth effectively.

• Enda Casey is Managing Director of Paragon Customer Communications Ireland