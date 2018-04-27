Guest Blog: Emily Mahon, MentorUs

27 Apr 2018 | 12.49 pm

Did you know that many successful entrepreneurs, such as Oprah Winfrey and Richard Branson, attribute their success to having a mentor to guide them regularly through the various business decisions that they faced?

A business mentor will help you improve your business and increase profits faster and better than you are likely to do on your own. In fact, in the United States employing a business mentor is seen as the norm, and high-profile mentors, such as Tony Robbins and Tim Ferris, have made mentoring a necessity for anyone who is determined about achieving success in their industry. They understand and possess a true appreciation of the inestimable value business mentoring can contribute to any business.

So How Does It Work?

Most often business mentoring will commence with an in-depth and honest chat. This is followed by the mentor casting a fresh eye over the business and identifying areas for change and improvement. A qualified business mentor will use a forensic approach in determining the strategic purpose, key problem areas, specific mentoring goals and specific components which will guide the relationship, especially when business issues have been identified and require long term attention.

Honesty! A mentoring relationship does not involve someone telling you what you want to hear. In fact, clients very often need the opposite approach, someone who will spur them on out of their comfort zone and pose challenges for them to reach the agreed goals. The mentor’s role is to support and encourage the client, while giving them the practical business expertise necessary in believing in their ability to achieve the success they seek.

A mentor will guide the client in a direction which will encourage them to evaluate their current approach in running a business, including identifying their own personal management style. The introduction of new concepts and techniques in aiding the development of a growth mindset and practical guidance on improved business processes, will result in the long-term development of the business.

What Are The Benefits?

In addition to offering assistance with the client’s current challenges, mentoring provides the client with a new perspective on their business. Often, when a client has openly expressed their business concerns, the solution becomes clearer to them.

In addition to providing a listening ear, a good mentor will offer the client methods and strategies to adopt in the successful running of the business. Frequently, a mentor will recognise the challenges which are specific and unique to certain business sectors. This, in turn, provides some insight to the business owner and helps them to realise that the struggle will in fact, prepare them for success in the future.

A common misconception is that business mentoring and coaching are similar or provide the same service. But they are not the same. Business mentoring is always long term and focuses on the personal business journey, which may identify new routes to market, competitor advantage and implementing the necessary steps to be taken to grow their business.

Business mentoring is also development driven. The focus is not only on developing the client’s skills and expertise in their current business, but should furnish them with the business tools, motivation and confidence to stay competitive, alert and adaptable to consumer demands.



• Emily Mahon is a qualified business mentor and has mentored over 150 Irish SMEs since 2015. She is Principal at MentorUs Business Solutions