Guest Blog: David Quinn, Investwise

31 May 2019 | 02.10 pm

David Quinn of Investwise says that often the hardest thing to do when it comes to investing is nothing.

Have you been tempted to invest in a buy-to-let property, Bitcoin, or Bank of Ireland shares? Have you been accumulating large amounts of your own employer’s stock through share options? Have you been sitting on cash deposits or prize bonds, worried about investing in the volatile stock markets, or waiting for the right time? If so, you are not alone.

Two very distinct groups of investors emerge when you’re working in investment advice. On one side we have clients who are either too busy to watch the markets or have committed to a long-term investment plan and are therefore not too bothered by short term volatility.

On the other side, we have investors who are fully engaged in their investment and pension portfolios, check the values every day, and actively try to optimise their returns.

I have been working in the investment or financial planning industry for 23 years now, and I have come to the understanding that the former tend to perform significantly better. Why is that? Surely actively engaging in your portfolio is better for returns than taking a step back and just letting markets run their course?

Curbing Proactivity

The hardest thing to do when it comes to investing is nothing! I say this to clients almost every day. In our lives we work hard to advance our education, progress our career, look after our families. We engage a golf pro to help lower our handicap through hard work and practice. We listen to podcasts or read books to improve our knowledge and our understanding of the world around us.

Therefore, it is only natural that we would take the same approach when it comes to investing. It is difficult to rein in an instinct to be proactive. The problem with taking an active approach to investment portfolios however is that human nature tends to get in the way.

Markets are extremely efficient these days, with investment firms spending millions on fibre-optic cables and information systems to try to gain an advantage through faster transfer of new data. The brightest and best from Oxford, Harvard and other Ivy League institutions are snapped up by Goldman Sachs and the titans of Wall Street to help find an edge in the world of trading and investment.

Even with all this skill and technology, the vast majority of these professionals don’t beat the market. So what hope does the personal retail investor have? These top investment firms charge exorbitant fees to clients, convincing them that their superstar analysts and fund managers have the secret. In fact, they rarely beat the cheapest and most passive fund managers such as Vanguard or Blackrock.

In the past six months, I have seen an increase in nervousness among clients, along with an increase in requests to actively manage portfolios. These requests vary, but all have the same central theme, which is a desire to take control and try to ‘time the markets’.

Some clients would like to cash in their equity positions because markets are too volatile, or they are worried about Brexit or about the US/China trade talks. Others are looking to property as the safe haven and want to invest in apartments or houses with large parts of their liquid capital.

What’s the Plan?

I ask the same few questions to everyone who calls me with a new investment idea, or who wants to change their portfolio. Have you an investment plan in place, and if you do has anything changed in your own circumstances that might influence that plan?

The most important part of any investment decision is having a plan in place. Your investments should not dictate your lifestyle or financial goals; it should be the other way round.

Set some important goals for you and your family, such as a desired retirement date, a plan for selling your business, succession planning for your kids, and annual savings targets. Once you set these parameters, a good financial advisor will be able to tell you your required rate of return. Do you need 8% per annum from your portfolio to achieve your goals, or do you need 2%?

Once you know this number, you can establish a long-term asset allocation that is appropriate. If this is set up correctly, with the lowest possible investment fees, you can then sit back and focus on the things that matter. If the portfolio is set up correctly from the start, it shouldn’t need much meddling.

Dalbar, a well-respected US investor research firm, suggest that personal investors achieve about 50% of the available market returns. This can be put down to allowing short term factors influence investment decisions.

All we have to do is look at the Dublin property market. People who invested in Dublin property in 2004/2005 are just about making a capital profit now. And yet those who invested in a boring global equity fund or a life assurance company’s managed fund have more than doubled their capital over the same period.

Equity markets will fall again, and will recover again, and history would suggest that they will continue to outperform any other asset class in the long run. Even though we know this, and it has always been the case, we find it hard just to sit back and do nothing. We can’t help ourselves wanting to sell when we feel uncomfortable, or when we are tempted by a short-term trend or success story.

• David Quinn CFP is Managing Director of Investwise, a full service financial advisory firm and independent pension advisor that provides a fee-only advice service.