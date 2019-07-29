Guest Blog: Dara Keogh, GeoDirectory

29 Jul 2019 | 09.51 am

Sponsored Content

GeoDirectory’s GeoFindIT app, writes CEO Dara Keogh (pictured) For over 15 years,accurate address data products and tailored services have enabled large and small organisations to transform data into performance-enhancing assets. The company’s latest innovation is integrating public transport and other data into its freeapp, writes CEO(pictured)

GeoDirectory is a leading business-to-business specialised supplier that produces a database of all 1.9 million buildings that receive post in the country. We are owned by An Post and Ordnance Survey Ireland, and have a long list of customers across many industries and sectors. Most people touch oﬀ our product every day.

We are successful because we innovate. In business as in life, if you stand still you are falling behind, and in business this means you will start to lose customers. To avoid this scenario, all businesses need to innovate. Basically, innovation is the life blood that ensures a business can maintain, enhance and develop its USP.

New Free Services

While we produce data, we know that what everybody wants is information, and what are really valued are insights. To show the power of data and develop key and useful insights, we now have two free services: a report on the commercial and residential property markets, and an award-winning free app, GeoFindIT.

The property reports looks at the Irish property market at both a national and local level, providing insights on, for example, business activity, capacity for growth and the property prices in the area.

For the ﬁrst time, our free award-winning GeoFindIT app aggregates real-time public transport information into one app. It also contains an abundance of information on sports grounds, hotel contact details, Green Flag parks, Blue Flag beaches, playgrounds and property prices.

New Initiatives

As online transactions continue to grow, many businesses struggle with how they can take part in this ongoing revolution in consumer behaviour. To enable the market to meet these challenges, we assist organisations to create their store locators and, more recently, an API

to help with address capture for delivery of orders. We take away a worry that doesn’t need to be there.

We have customers as varied as the CSO and the Dolly Parton Foundation – in support of its Imagination Library project in Ireland.

Blockchain

Our newest project is blockchain, an old technology by IT standards (it is arguably 10-15 years old) and one that is used by major companies such as Facebook and Google.

GeoDirectory is one of the few companies to bring a new and fully functional blockchain product into the Irish market. It is early days in the project but the market reception has been very positive and we are certainly off to a great start.

In summary, GeoDirectory has built its success on continual innovation in our market. We are the leaders in our market and stay there by innovating and changing with our customers’ needs.

If you want to see how data can empower your business and your life, visit our website www.geodirectory.ie, or simply download our free award-winning app GeoFindIT from the App Store or Google Play.

Lastly, remember: don’t wait to innovate.