People’s homes and connected devices could become super-spreader environments for malware and vectors for cyberattacks in the post-Covid world, writes Dani Michaux, Head of Cyber Security, KPMG in Ireland

While many of us were struggling to make sense of the challenges presented by Covid-19, cyber criminals have been adapting their behaviour to exploit the new opportunities presented by the crisis. Perhaps the most striking example of this is the more than 100,000 fake Covid-19 websites that were set up since January aiding various Covid-19 related frauds.

In some cases, these masquerade as official sites from health authorities such as the HSE, while other websites will entice people to click on a link which can trigger the download of malware such as the COVIDLock ransomware, or scams which offer to sell PPE and other Covid-19 related supplies.

That exploitation of people’s fears and uncertainty has been a recurrent theme, including phishing emails and alerts claiming to provide information on the spread of infections in particular areas or countries, playing to people’s fears.

Exploiting Weakness

None of this should come as any surprise. It is the modus operandi of cybercriminals to exploit any weakness that may arise as a result of any economic or social upheaval. And the almost overnight switch to mass remote working opened up new vulnerabilities for them to exploit. While many large companies were already well set up for remote working, others faced a real struggle in facilitating home working for their people. In many cases security was an after-thought.

Porous Boundaries

The hybrid nature of current working from home arrangements is also causing challenges for organisations. The boundaries between people’s work and personal lives have become much more porous. Researching coronavirus information or looking for good value PPE deals during working hours and while connected to the employer’s network is just one way in which employees can unwittingly expose the organisation they work for.

Equally employees are likely to be sharing a home WiFi network where other household members are streaming content or downloading content from potentially risky sites. People’s home networks have essentially now become an extended part of the corporate network.

Security Exposures

Businesses need to consider the potential security exposures of this new extended network. Our new world of work creates a potential super-spreader environment for malware and cyber breaches. So as we begin

to return to the new normal and the future of work looks more hybrid and interconnected, here are some key considerations for your business:

• Analyse the risk that the hybrid home working office environment brings.

• Identify key areas of exposure and ensure relevant procedural and technology controls are in place.

• With bring your own device (BYOD) solutions, think about the potential risks and mitigations.

• Take stock of new applications and solutions acquired in haste – do they follow normal security baselines?

• Review the way you govern cloud security arrangements.

• Finally, above all, keep up security awareness and keep employees engaged in relation to cybersecurity.

