Guest Blog: Cybersecurity Is A CEO Issue

14 Nov 2017 | 10.08 am

Sponsored Content

Recent high-profile cybersecurity breaches have created real fear among senior management across sectors, writes Bill Archer (pictured), Managing Director, eir Business.

When even the world’s most respected institutions are being compromised, it seems only a matter of time until every organisation falls victim. But this doesn’t mean that Irish management teams should panic. It does mean, however, that cybersecurity needs to become a CEO issue, if it isn’t already. This November, for the second year in a row, eir Business was the title sponsor of Dublin Information Sec 2017, alongside Cisco. We threw our weight behind this conference because we believe it plays a vital role in raising awareness at all levels of Irish organisations, the boardroom especially.

We live in a networked world and cyber criminals don’t limit themselves by geography: cross-border attacks are common, and the network is the vector. That’s why at eir Business we don’t just provide network services, we provide security services that help protect your network and your business, covering everything from vulnerability scanning and penetration testing to security incident response.

As management begins to look at the cybersecurity question in some detail, my hope is that CEOs will truly appreciate that this is a challenge at the macro level. A range of powerful new network level security technologies, including smart new automation, allow organisations to fight back. Budgets, too, are increasing as cybersecurity becomes a spending priority. But more technology, and more budget spend on it, isn’t the only solution.

Outdated systems within an organisation pose a threat, and many employees lack basic awareness of cybersecurity hygiene. Additionally, the 24/7 nature of the threat means that an organisation may find its personnel overstretched as it tries to manage risk.

The truth is that cybersecurity is a people issue, a technology complexity issue, and a budget issue. Looking back at the recent high-profile breaches, it’s notable how slowly news of the attacks emerged. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into effect in May 2018, mandates that companies inform their customers within 72 hours of becoming aware of certain kinds of breaches, and significant fines may be levied for breaches of the regulation.

While this may seem onerous, information sharing is critical in the battle to tackle cybercrime, and to mitigate the risks it poses to companies’ revenues, reputation and customer relationships.

