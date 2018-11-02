Guest Blog: Carol Brick, HerMoney

02 Nov 2018 | 09.25 am

A client told me the other day that she always knows when it’s time to do her annual tax return, because all the ads and newspaper articles about pensions start to appear.

The reason for that is that those who use who use the file and pay system to file tax returns around the end of October can reduce their tax bill by adding more to their pension pot. Those who pay a pension through work usually have their tax relief applied at source.

A pension is that rare win-win opportunity to put money away for retirement. The government doesn’t tax the money – instead it gets added to your retirement savings. So whether you pay 20% income tax or the higher rate of 40%, is it not better to hold onto that money for your future than give it to the taxman (or woman!)?

Growth on your pension is also tax-free, unlike any interest you earn on a savings account which is subject to DIRT tax. And when you do retire, you can take a tax-free lump sum and draw down the rest as your regular income (subject to income tax).

Can you afford not to have a pension?

Research we did at HerMoney mirrored findings elsewhere, showing that only around 40% of the working women surveyed had a pension. For most of them, affordability was the main reason for not putting pension money away.

When working women have household expenses like the mortgage or rent, living expenses, transport and insurances, and often childcare to pay, then there’s little left for holidays or nights out, never mind a pension!

Yes, I have heard this a lot but I encourage women to think about a couple of things. First, how easy would it be to live on a State pension of €243 a week and, secondly, do you plan to work forever, even if that were possible?

From next April, the State pension will rise by €5. But with more of us now living much longer, the likelihood that it will even increase in line with inflation is not good.

So then, I get clients to reflect on whether or not it is really impossible to put away maybe the cost of a decent night out a month, say €150, into a pension. Or just to work out what they can afford?

A 30-year-old can accumulate a pension of around €300,000, over 35 years for the price of a coffee a day. If you start early enough, with the tax advantages and the invesmtnet return, the potential to live better in retirement improves all the time.

But, you really must start and it’s never too late.

Understanding Personal Finance

A revelation for me in our survey was that in the 18-29 age group 83% of women were unaware of the tax relief on pension contributions. Another interesting figure was that only a third of women said they were confident in understanding financial products, like pensions and investments.

Yet why should that be surprising? I work in finance, but ask me about software, or retail, or medicine or marketing, or any number of sectors where women carve out successful careers, and I would flounder.

It is a silly notion that we should all automatically be able to manage our finances and understand savings, investments and protection policies. And absolutely nothing to be ashamed of if we can’t!

But it is also silly to ignore our finances just because it’s not our strong suit. We don’t think twice about heading to the doctor or a solicitor if we need medical or legal advice. Similarly a check-up with a financial advisor is worthwhile.

As well as pensions, for future security life cover and income protection are important for women, especially if they’re significant contributors to the household finances or have dependent kids.

In most financial advisors around the country you will find people delighted to talk about suitable financial planning for different people at different life stages. We work hard enough to earn our money, so it makes sense to have our money work harder for us!

• HerMoney led by Carol Brick (pictured) and Karen Goodliffe, is an all-female team of financial advisors with offices in Cork and Dublin.