Guest Blog: Brice Evin, Vodafone Ireland

30 Jun 2021 | 09.51 am

As organisations increasingly focus on digital transformation, the role of the Chief Financial Officer has evolved to become the ‘economic guardian’ of technology strategies, says Vodafone’s Brice Evin

As organisations begin to develop their plans for a return to office and navigate how they will work post pandemic, it is time to reflect on structural changes that have occurred not only to business models, but also to the roles and responsibilities of leaders within organisations.

The pandemic has dramatically impacted on the way we work, and the ever-changing crisis has brought with it a deeper emphasis on digital transformation that has affected some roles significantly. One of these is that of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

According to a recent Accenture report, almost eight in ten CFOs say that organisational disruptions from the pandemic accelerated a transformation of their roles. Nearly three quarters are now reporting that they have the final say on the appropriate technology direction of their business, clearly showing a sizeable shift and expansion of responsibility.

As the speed of technology adoption becomes more and more of an indicator for business growth, it is not surprising that CFOs are increasingly absorbing the responsibility of their company’s tech literacy – a trend that we’ve seen gradually develop over the last 10 years.

It is clear that the new brand of CFO has been thrust into an area of increased responsibility – acting as the architects and catalysts for technological transformation.

Accenture’s report describes the new role of the CFO as that of ‘economic guardians’. By collaborating with the C-suite, CFOs can unlock the full benefits of digital transformation.

Seismic Shift

Other factors have caused the seismic shift that have led to CFOs broadening and transforming their influence and pushing the boundaries of their remit. These include market dynamics and fast evolving consumer expectations, not only in relation to products and services but also in relation to the company’s overall purpose and societal responsibilities.

At Vodafone, the role has absolutely changed in recent years, in that it has become much more strategic and future focused. What was once a reactive role has become very proactive, and the role of the finance function now plays an important part in defining our company’s expansion strategy, as well as protecting and driving value within the organisation for customers.

Today we are dealing with highly complex technology platforms generating more and more information, and CFOs are expected to know how to handle the latest currency, data etc.

Operating models are becoming increasingly complex and expectations in relation to the CFO’s role are rising with the emergence of the challenges around the management of data. The role has further evolved beyond serving as the finance lead to becoming a ‘digital steward’.

While the traditional role of the CFO, which focused on the accounting and financial issues, is still valued, the CFO role is now a lot more strategy and execution focused. With increasing opportunities to lead on direction and long-term growth, the CFO has never had more engagement with internal and external stakeholders.

At Vodafone, as we work towards supporting our employees getting back into the office and rolling out our 60:40 plans for a hybrid working model, we know that the finance function has a big role to play in the digital transformation of the business.

With increased support from the C-suite, and the incredible capabilities of digitalisation, the role of the CFO can only evolve for the better, and long gone are the days when CFOs were just responsible for running the finance activities of the business.

• Brice Evin (pictured) is Chief Financial Officer at Vodafone Ireland