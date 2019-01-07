Guest Blog: Brendan Hanratty, Duff & Phelps

07 Jan 2019 | 02.26 pm

Recent economic growth has stimulated businesses to set up, expand or invest. The circumstances facing any company are unique, but there are many common factors behind business success, as well as some key principles to adopt to overcome bumps in the road.

Cash flow versus revenue – know the difference

There’s a saying in our industry that turnover is vanity, profit is sanity and cash flow is reality. Having a high turnover can be meaningless if you do not control your costs and debt to ensure the business records a profit and has money in the bank, rather than just on paper. The reality is that many companies must manage the juggling act of doing work and getting paid for it.

Company owners need to examine whether their business is cash generative; and if not, they need to know why. A lack of cash flow is one of the main reasons businesses fail.

By understanding your cash flow and having clarity about your costs, you can minimise the risk to your business, as a high turnover is meaningless if you are unable to access cash to deal with an unforeseen issue.

All company owners should know the minimum amount of money required to run their business on a monthly basis and have that figure in their bank account at all times.

Understand the numbers

You may not have gone into business to be an accountant, but if you don’t understand how to read accounts, you are denying yourself the access to vital information about your business.

Accounts and cash flow can appear mysterious if you’re not versed in the language, but the underlying concepts are simple and follow elementary logic, so do not let them intimidate you. There are plenty of resources available to get up to speed quickly, putting you in a better position to manage your business and ultimately help to avoid cash flow or tax issues.

Know your strengths

Entrepreneurs have a passion for their business, but there are elements they might find unpleasant or daunting, like chasing debts or sales.

At times, you need to play to your strengths and surround yourself with people who complement those strengths. In terms of chasing debts, this can even involve an element of creativity.

Entrepreneurs tend to be relationship builders and extremely averse to calling customers about outstanding bills, as they worry it may harm the overall relationship.

A simple, yet effective solution is to have an employee or involved family member make the calls. You’ll generally find you have someone who has no qualms making sure they get paid.

Pay what you owe and make sure to get paid

Being over-reliant on one customer can create problems — doubly so if that customer abuses credit terms.

Someone who takes over 180 days to pay is using you as a bank and it could be reducing your profits by 3% or 4%, as this is what you will have to pay to a bank to carry that level of overdraft for the same period of time.

Focusing on a diverse customer base, rather than putting all your eggs in one basket, reduces the risks to your business if the relationship ends or if the customer is a problematic payer.

Your time could be better spent finding two new customers than chasing one difficult customer. Give your own suppliers the same courtesy and pay on time. You may need their support and goodwill and being a problem debtor won’t help you in that regard.

It’s good to talk

Very few businesses survive and prosper without encountering challenges along the way. In my experience, the key to overcoming any challenge is to recognise it and tackle it head on.

When management struggles to face their problems, it typically makes matters worse. In recognising that they have issues, the first step that any business owner should take is to talk about them.

For example, companies who are struggling with debt repayment often, through fear or misguided tactics, avoid a discussion with the bank.

Many businesses could avoid failure by dealing with their creditors and banks early. If you don’t know how, call in an expert to speak their language and who can look at your business from the perspective of both you and the bank to find a middle ground.

Plan ahead

Every business should set targets – both financial and strategic – and regularly review its performance against these targets. Without a plan (committed to in writing!) a business can drift and not achieve its potential or recognise emerging issues.

In the absence of proper planning the first sign of danger can often be when cash flow is gone, and resolving the issue is a whole lot harder than it needs to be.

These are just a selection of tips for business owners and obviously it’s a case of horses for courses. At the end of the day, if you do not have your fundamentals right, you run the risk of struggling if you get caught in a tailwind.

+ Brendan Hanratty (pictured) is a director in corporate finance specialising in debt advisory at Duff & Phelps