Guest Blog: Barry Harper, Nvolve Group

09 Jun 2021 | 11.58 am

How many times have you seen a vendor of a new and shiny Learning or HR solution promise the sun, moon and the stars when it comes to the value that you as the buyer will ultimately see? And how often are those promises actually met?

This is the hard thing about digital transformation of Learning and HR – how do you build a strong business case so that (a) your senior management will sign off the budget and (b) thereafter you have confidence that in three months’ time you can be confident that the value you promised was actually delivered.

Unlike many other digital solutions where value can be visible more quickly, the nature of digital HR solutions is that ‘value’ is more often in the future.

You can digitally transform a production process and immediately see value in reduced raw materials or increase production. The traditional way of estimating the value of digital HR solutions is less instant. To change this and to find value from month one you must know where to look from the very beginning.

Demonstrating Value

So how should HR leaders seek to answer this value question in relation to digital investment in Learning and HR? In order to give a credible answer, you must be able to articulate where the ‘money’ benefit will come from and then be able to track that on a regular basis, right from the get go.

For example, Nvolve Group signed an engagement recently with a large global client. The contract involved the creation of a Cost Benefit and Return on Investment analysis that could clearly articulate a reduction in paperwork, workload, employee turnover, an increase in productivity and a substantially more robust compliance process (risk and cost). The end result showed a very positive x7 times ROI.

We promised our client that we would start to deliver on that value in Month 1, not after six months. A ‘Digital Transformation and Value’ report is generated every month and then discussed and reviewed. Trends are identified, gaps are filled and focus is driven towards ensuring that the question of value is front and centre each and every month.

Before you start on a digital transformation journey of your Learning or HR, you should first determine your ‘North Star Value Metric’ and then track your vendor’s performance against it.

• Barry Harper (pictured) is founder and CEO at Nvolve Group. The business has offices in Letterkenny, London, New York and Coimbatore (India)