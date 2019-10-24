Ireland’s Appeal For Global Restructurings

Irish reinsurance SPV Ballantyne Re plc recently underwent a successful complex international restructuring. Some $1.65bn of senior New York law-governed debt was restructured through an Irish scheme of arrangement pursuant to Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014.

Scheme of Arrangement

A scheme of arrangement is a time- efficient and nimble tool that companies can use, subject to court approval, to implement a solvent corporate reorganisation, merger or de- merger, or an insolvent restructuring. At least 75% in value of creditors in attendance at the required meetings must approve the scheme, after which a confirmatory High Court application is made.

In this case, the scheme proposed a restructuring of Ballantyne’s reinsurance obligations and outstanding New York-governed debt, with a view to distributing the remaining value among its senior noteholders. One aspect of the scheme involved the release of guarantees provided by third-party guarantors.

Objections

While 98.1% of the noteholders by value and present at the creditors’ meeting approved the scheme, one noteholder – ESM Fund I LP, who held the relatively minor sum of $5m notes – opposed it. ESM contended that the scheme was deficient in terms of the information it provided. It also claimed that:

The financial position of a significant third-party guarantor was not as adverse as presented in the scheme, so the release of the guarantees as envisaged in the scheme was not a necessity.

The Irish High Court did not have jurisdiction to sanction a scheme that provides for the release of guarantees provided by a third party.

The scheme should have been initiated in New York rather than Ireland.