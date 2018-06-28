28 Jun 2018 | 02.26 pm

According to the HSBC Navigator Ireland report, over 88% of firms surveyed believe that neither the China ‘Belt and Road’ initiative or the new EU-Canada trade agreement would impact their business. While the report showed a positive trade outlook for Irish businesses, it highlighted a knowledge gap concerning trade policy and the opportunities it may present, writes HSBC’s Balint Elek (pictured).

The focus of Irish trade will increasingly shift towards non-traditional markets, however in the short term, Irish firms are missing out on key opportunities available beyond their immediate borders by largely ignoring the global picture.

The resurgence of protectionism was identified as a key potential barrier to trade, with 52% of Irish businesses agreeing that governments are becoming more protective of their domestic businesses. Protectionist policies, however, bring with it increased costs, reduced opportunities for international business and a shortage of skills/labour.

Irish businesses will have to mitigate against regulatory and policy uncertainty in key trading markets, such as the US and UK, in the coming years. 75% of businesses surveyed said that Brexit will have a negative effect on their business while 39% are concerned about the regulatory and political environment in the US.

Irish businesses should look to growth markets and emerging economies to grow sales and minimise the potential knock-on effects of protectionist barriers in existing key markets.

Irish goods exports to China, India and the UAE are forecast to rise by 6-8% per year from 2021-2030. Services exports to India, Indonesia and China are forecast to rise by 9-10% per year on average from 2021 to 2030.

Nowhere is the trade policy knowledge gap more evident than when it comes to the China Belt and Road initiative which is designed to facilitate regional trade and cooperation by smoothing the passage of goods and services across borders. China expects its annual trade with the countries along the ‘Belt’ and ‘Road’ routes to surpass $2.5 trn in the next decade, up from about $1 trn in 2015.

The most recent forecast indicates that China will rise from fifth to fourth place globally as a buyer of Irish goods exports, yet despite this, 89% of Irish businesses surveyed believe the initiative will have no impact on them in the next two years. Emerging Asian economies have also been identified as key growth destinations, but four in five (81%) of Irish firms say the ASEAN 2025 trade agreement will have no impact on their businesses.

Canada Calling

Irish businesses should capitalise on the opportunities presented by the newly forged EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The HSBC Ireland Report identified Canada as one of the key target growth countries for Irish imports, yet 88% of Irish businesses reported that they don’t see this trade agreement having any impact on them.

The European Commission estimates the value of Ireland’s exports to Canada at €1.4 billion, with more than 600 Irish companies exporting to the country each year[1]. Amongst some of the benefits of the agreement is the scrapping of customs tariffs for Irish exporters and importers; the opening up of the Canadian services market to Irish firms and helping Ireland’s small businesses export more to Canada.

The significant uncertainty created by Brexit makes it more important for Irish businesses to leverage trade agreements to grow their export markets. At a time when creeping protectionism poses an ongoing threat, firms should join the public debate to defend open markets and advocate policies for sustainable and inclusive trade.

It’s critical that firms get a better understanding of opportunities available to them as a result of the changing global trade policy landscape and how different initiatives can impact their businesses to enable them to capitalise on the growth opportunities unlocked by trade liberalisation, and better manage potentially higher supply chain costs and retain their competitive advantage.

Interestingly, there is a consensus amongst those companies surveyed for the report that expanding into new markets will be the primary growth strategy for companies. It is therefore crucial for Irish businesses to educate themselves on the trade agreements that can facilitate smooth entry into these new markets.

• Balint Elek is Head of Global Trade and Receivables Finance, HSBC Ireland