Guest Blog: Alan Hickey, Peninsula

03 Aug 2018 | 02.58 pm

The Labour Court this week ordered an employer to pay a former business development executive €7,500 for persistent breaches of the Organisation of Working Time Act, 1997 (the Act).

The employer required the employee to deal with out-of-hours emails that led to work in excess of 48 hours a week.

With many employers now arming their workforces with mobile phones, laptops and tablets, a culture of requiring employees to be available around the clock has developed. The Labour Court’s decision is a reminder for all employers that employees are not required to work more than the statutory maximum of 48 hours per week.

Employers should note that working time under the Act is working time exclusive of breaks, on-call or standby time. Every employee also enjoys a general entitlement to daily and weekly rest periods, along with rest breaks during the working day, depending on the nature of the role.

If a rest period is postponed, the employee must be allowed to take a compensatory rest period within a reasonable period of time.

Digital Presenteeism

The prevalence of smartphones, tablets and laptops has muddied the working-time waters and given rise to an employment culture of so-called ‘digital presenteeism’.

While mobile technology helps businesses to be more agile, there is a risk that ‘always on’ employees feel obliged to work more than the law permits.

The Labour Court decision emphasises that it is the responsibility of employers to monitor their employees’ workload and working patterns to ensure that the relevant working time thresholds are not being breached.

Employers can take steps internally to allow employees to disconnect after leaving work for the day. Not every business will consider this to be an issue because they don’t tell employees to do additional work in the evenings, but they may find it surprising how many employees feel that this is expected of them.

An initial step is to ensure expectations are communicated; tell employees that they do not have to access work emails after work and are not expected to reply or carry out extra work because of these.

Once employees are aware they’re not expected to carry out extra work, employers should ensure they’re aware of this occurring. Monitoring additional work is usually harder for home workers but an easy indication is to identify where work emails are arriving in inboxes late at night.

It is important to discuss this with the employee. Rather than feeling obligated to do extra work, it may be that the employee is struggling to complete their workload during office hours so they may need extra support, extra training or a reshuffle of responsibilities.

Work-life balance is becoming an increasingly common way of measuring the best places to work. As such, those who allow employees to switch off when they leave the office may find it easier to recruit and retain staff.

+ Alan Hickey is associate director of Peninsula. Based in Dublin, the firm specialises in HR, employment law and health & safety consultancy