Guest Blog: Alan Hickey, Peninsula Ireland

07 Feb 2019 | 09.12 am

Alan Hickey of Peninsula Ireland takes umbrage at the idea that protecting employees should mean criminalising employers

The Employment (Miscellaneous Provisions) Acts 2018 will come into force in March 2019. The Actl sets out important new employment rights and protections for vulnerable employees in Ireland.

The use of zero hour contracts will be limited, employers will be required to provide certain written terms and conditions to employees within five days of employment commencing, and additional protections will be afforded to employees whose contractually guaranteed hours of work do not accurately reflect the number of hours they work in practice.

While the spirit of the Act is admirable, it also raises the question – why are we criminalising employers in Ireland? There has been an increasing trend of inserting criminal offences for employers into all manner of employment legislation. I find this trend alarming as such criminal offences are often entirely unnecessary. In my view the Act represents a prime example of this trend.

Criminal Sanctions

The Act sets out that if an employer fails to give an employee certain terms and conditions of employment in writing “within one month of the date of commencement of that employee’s employment” then the employer “shall be guilty of an offence” and “shall be liable on summary conviction to a class A fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both.”

The details that the employer must give are (1) the full name of the employer and employee, (2) the address of the employer, (3) if the contract is temporary then details of when the contract will end, (4) details of the employee’s remuneration and pay reference period, and (5) the number of hours the employee might reasonably expect to work per day and per week.

The requirement to give these terms and conditions to an employee so early in employment serves an important purpose, most notably because it helps provide certainty for employees very early on in the employment relationship. This is a particularly useful safeguard for those in precarious employment. However, if an employer fails to provide the written statement, then does this offence really warrant up to 12 months in prison?

I would contend that it is wholly unnecessary. In the Seanad debate on the Act, minister Regina Doherty, in response to a proposed amendment to remove this criminal offence, rejected the notion on the basis that it was a simple matter to comply with, that it was a “requirement for five simple pieces of information which one can write on the back of one’s hand”.

I would respectfully suggest that the ease with which someone might comply with a legal requirement should not be the deciding factor as to whether or not we should criminalise the matter. That would be a very low bar indeed.

If we take a rather glib example, if it was decided to clamp down on jaywalking and insist that people only cross at pedestrian crossings at the appropriate time, then it would be very easy for pedestrians to comply with the new law; does it follow that pedestrians should face criminal sanction for offending the new law?

The new jaywalking laws would almost certainly be accompanied by an appropriate system for punishing such offences. Broadly speaking, the punishment must fit the crime or in this case the proposed employment law offence. If an employer fails to issue the five terms in question, then does that really warrant up to 12 months in prison?

Criminal Liability

As it stands, under the Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994, an employer must issue an employee with their contract of employment no later than two months after commencing employment. The employee only becomes entitled to such a contract after completing one month of service.

What has happened in the years since the 1994 legislation that has led to Irish employment law moving from a position whereby an employee is not entitled to receive a contract until 1 month of service has been completed, to a position whereby an employer will now be “criminally” liable for not giving five specific terms to an employee within that first month?

The Act effectively bans zero hour contracts save for exceptional situations, introduce a banded hours system whereby employees can increase their guaranteed hours of work, create a system whereby ‘if and when’ workers may be deemed on a period of lay-off in between periods of service, and will require employers to set out in writing what hours of work an employee might reasonably expect to receive per day and per week.

These changes represent far-reaching, additional protections for individuals in precarious employment without exposing employers to additional criminal sanctions.

It is also worth mentioning that while many of the changes are predominantly focused on protecting precarious employees, the requirement to provide the five written terms applies to every employer and to every employee and thereby extends the risk of criminal liability to every employer in the country.

SME Impact

Senator Catherine Ardagh tabled an amendment to remove this criminal sanction and in doing so highlighted the particular impact it would have on SMEs. This is a very important point. While larger enterprises with HR departments and in-house legal teams will undoubtedly be able to adapt to increasing employment law obligations with ease, can the same be said for small family-owned businesses throughout Ireland?

When the law comes into force, an individual with an entrepreneurial spirit with one or two employees would be guilty of a criminal offence within a month of starting up a business if they neglect to arrange written terms and conditions in time, irrespective of whether or not the failure to issue written terms had any bearing on the employees in question. How is this proportionate? How on earth do SMEs and micro-enterprises keep abreast of the constantly evolving employment law rules?

When this legislation comes into force, it will have a major impact on employers and employees alike. The new rules will no doubt have a very positive impact on employees and will vindicate their employment rights. But do we have to criminalise employers in the process?

• Alan Hickey is associate director at Peninsula Ireland, a HR, employment law and health & safety advisor.