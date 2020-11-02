02 Nov 2020 | 12.50 pm

Sponsored Content

Alan Duffy (pictured), CEO and Head of Banking, HSBC Ireland Sustainable finance is a gateway into developing projects that support environmentally and socially sustainable economic activity and growth. writes, CEO and Head of Banking,

Recent times have served as an important reminder about how cities and societies must become more resilient as the global population continues to rapidly grow and the impacts of climate change become more apparent. In a post COVID-19 world that promises to be a ‘new normal’, there is an opportunity to make an economic recovery that is more environmentally, economically and socially sustainable.

Countries and cities need to seek new ways to meet their economic and social needs while also considering the increasing threat of climate change. They need to move away from an economic model largely based on human appropriation of natural resources to keep pace with rapid population growth.

From a minor part of the global economy over a hundred years ago, to becoming main contributors to economies and home to more than four billion people throughout the world, cities have become major contributors to global environmental degradation and climate change.

The promise of urbanisation is to reduce poverty and improve social mobility, facilitate economic development and productivity, increase trade and connectivity, and in doing so reducing the carbon emissions released from these urban environments. However, the reality is the exact opposite. Cities are carbon-intensive, congested, inefficient and unsafe.

Relentless urban expansion

Cities are set to continue their rapid growth, and the global urban population is set to rise from 4.2 billion to 5.2 billion by 2030. Experts are estimating that roughly 85% of global growth could be generated in urban areas over the next decade. As a result of this growth, cities will expand in land area, consuming important natural ecosystems and agricultural land while drawing in further resources from around the world and exporting massive amounts of waste beyond their boundaries.

Unchecked, the environmental and social problems within these urban environments would also continue to worsen. However, with the emergence of smart cities, the possibility of transforming cities into sustainable human settlements is now achievable.

Smart cities are cities that use technology to maximise their efficiency and improve the quality of life for their citizens. The aims of these cities are to:

• Cut emissions and improve air quality

• Cut traffic and provide transport alternatives

• Provide adequate housing

• Help reduce crime in cities

• Provide basic services more effectively.

All of these developments can bring environmental, social and economic benefits. Reducing congestion can save time and enhance productivity, having better housing availability can attract the best labour, and cutting pollution results in improved health outcomes, with fewer sick days and a longer working life.

While there are many policy options available to tackle these challenges, funding them is not so easy. Given that many local governments face a lack of available capital and suffer from short-term thinking with regards to investing in new projects, the roll-out of these technologies is currently slow. Unlocking financing via public-private partnerships is one option, but the rise of smart cities also creates a platform for the Green Bond market to grow.

HSBC Ireland supports greener cities

As a major international bank, HSBC recognises that it plays a key role in ensuring that its investments support a resilient economy and a sustainable recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as being at the forefront of efforts to build a financial system that supports sustainable growth.

In Ireland, the focus is on the government’s ‘Green New Deal’, which has committed Ireland to a 7% per annum reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 to 2030. Making cities like Cork, Limerick and Dublin more environmentally friendly and reducing their environmental footprint is key for Ireland to meet this target. HSBC is looking to make this a viable option through investments that can help businesses transition away from carbon-intensive activities, as well as develop the new energy sources, technology and infrastructure needed for cleaner cities.

Sustainable finance is a gateway into developing projects that support environmentally and socially sustainable economic activity and growth. In 2017, HSBC made a commitment to provide $100 billion of financing and investments by 2025 to develop clean energy, lower-carbon technologies, and projects that contribute to the delivery of the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Green Loan Principles

In May 2019, HSBC Ireland completed Ireland’s first ever Green Loan Principles (GLP) compliant loan for its global clients, Singapore-based property group Oxley and Dublin-based developer Ballymore. The loan was used for the Dublin Landings project, which is a Green Building being constructed to the internationally recognised LEED Platinum standard.

More recently, across the Irish Sea, HSBC provided a £56.5m green loan to Liverpool-based developer Downing in order to support its environmentally sustainable developments. The sustainable funding package enabled Downing to retain the 24-storey Holbrook building in West London, which contains 497 bedrooms for student rental. The building opened in September 2019 and benefits from a number of sustainable features, while also achieving a very high BREEAM sustainability rating.

HSBC will continue to provide green loans to support businesses that are seeking to transition to a more climate-friendly, low-carbon future by encouraging investments in projects that provide clear environmental benefits and contribute to sustainable growth. Some other examples of HSBC eligible Green Loan projects include renewable energy, clean transport and the development of eco-efficient products.

These green loans are an example of a highly accessible way for companies of all sizes to align their financing with their sustainability strategy. Initiatives like these are what is needed as businesses and their cities begin to recover in a sustainable manner from COVID-19.

As unpredictable climate and weather events become more frequent, so too will greener projects and initiatives that will be necessary to turn the tide on climate change. HSBC hopes that other banks and businesses will follow in its footsteps and be open to supporting the development of smart cities that are looking to promote and develop a more sustainable and equitable way of living.

Read the HSBC Ireland Sustainable Finance Insights report by visiting www.hsbc.ie.