Guaranteed Loans Average €158,000

18 May 2018 | 12.02 pm

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland sanctioned €4.4m in funding under the Credit Guarantee Scheme for SMEs through Q1 2018, according to its latest report, with the total amount extended coming to €88.8m since it began operations in late 2012.

The purpose of the CGS is to encourage additional lending to SMEs, not to substitute for conventional lending, enabling to develop a positive track record with the lender with the objective of returning to standard commercial credit facilities in time. It also puts Irish SMEs on a level footing relative to trading competitors who have such a guarantee in their own countries.

Some other aspects of the report: