Guaranteed Irish Prepares For Brexit

09 Oct 2019 | 04.15 pm

Guaranteed Irish is organising ‘Preparing for Brexit’ events at Combilift HQ in Monaghan on Friday October 11, and at the Clayton Hotel, Limerick on Wednesday October 23.

The events will run from 8am to 10:30am, and are free to attend by registering at events@guaranteedirish.ie.

Guaranteed Irish staged the first of its Brexit breakfast briefings recently at Croke Park in Dublin.

The briefing highlighted the services and resources available to businesses when finalising preparations for securing logistic processes, navigating customs, adhering to data protection regulations and keeping on top of currency apprehensions in the lead-up to the Brexit deadline.

The event included a panel discussion, featuring Matthew Broadstock of Matheson, Simon McKeever of Irish Exporters Association, Tony Corrigan of Orbidal, Shane Hamill of Bord Bia and Sean Farrell, Head of Strategic Projects with SBCI.

According to CEO Brid O’Connell: “Attendees at the event were provided with the opportunity to share concerns related to their specific industries and direct questions towards the panel of business leaders. They also had the chance to network and discuss concerns, challenges and opportunities with other Guaranteed Irish members and on a one-to-one basis with the panellists.”

O’Connell added: “By being a part of the Guaranteed Irish network, events such as our breakfast briefings offer a platform for all businesses based in Ireland to network and gain a competitive advantage.”

Photo (l-r): Simon McKeever, Matthew Broadstock, Sean Farrell, Brid O’Connell, Tony Corrigan and Shane Hamill