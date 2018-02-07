07 Feb 2018 | 10.55 am

Business group Guaranteed Irish has announced details of a new month-long publicity campaign for homegrown firms, to take place throughout March.

Called Guaranteed Irish Month, the initiative will see a new website launched for the group, as well as networking events and a Guaranteed Irish partner programme.

The non-profit business group says that its membership comprises more than 300 Irish companies, with combined turnover of €11bn. Guaranteed Irish announced its March publicity drive at the Irish Stock Exchange today (February 7).

Among the March events planned for Guaranteed Irish Month, a Dublin gathering will offer members the opportunity to exhibit their businesses and network with other members.

The organisation also unveiled a new Guaranteed Irish Global Register. It aims to get business leaders at home and among the Irish diaspora abroad to register with Guaranteed Irish to assist member companies who are considering exporting to new markets.

Other activities by Guaranteed Irish will include a seminar on how to benefit from the Guaranteed Irish mark in the context of Brexit.

Brid O’Connell, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, said that it is anticipated that Guaranteed Irish Month will become an annual event. “It will put the spotlight on businesses in Ireland which create sustainable jobs and add significant value to their local communities.

“Our 300 members display their Guaranteed Irish symbol as a badge of pride and we are delighted to work with them. We are also looking forward to working with the government in the coming months to ensure Ireland is recognised as best-in-class at home and abroad when it comes to delivering products, services, talent and innovation.”

Among the members of the Guaranteed Irish group are Dairygold, Brennan’s Bread and Matheson.