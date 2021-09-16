Guaranteed Irish Lines Up March 2022 Awards

16 Sep 2021 | 11.08 am

Guaranteed Irish is planning a business awards live event for March 2022 in Dublin.

The Guaranteed Irish Business Awards will take place in the Shelbourne Hotel on 24 March 2022, with broadcaster Richard Curran as MC and is sponsored by Permanent TSB.

GI chief executive Bríd O’Connell said: “Guaranteed Irish has been supporting businesses in Ireland for almost 50 years and is recognised as the national symbol for trust and provenance.

“Our first-ever awards will build on this status, recognising and celebrating the very best local and international companies that are registered in Ireland, leaders at the top of their game, and up and coming new businesses that are ‘ones to watch’.”

Entry is open to contestants over a range of sectors and categories, each of which will have a grand winner, with achievement awards for Guaranteed Irish company of the year, person of the year, and one to watch. Entries close on November 5, with finalists to be announced in January 2022.

Details of the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards categories and entry requirements are available here.

Meanwhile, the Small Firms Association National Small Business Awards 2022 have been officially launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin (pictured above).

Small firms (employing under 50 people) have from 16 September until 20 October to enter free of charge on www.sfaawards.ie.

The prize package for all finalists is valued at €50,000, spanning a strategic management masterclass weekend, participation in the SFA Business Connect event, as well as broad-ranging national and local media coverage and a feature with the Irish Independent.

Finalists also receive five complimentary tickets to the prize giving ceremony which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall on 9 March 2022 when the category winners and overall winner will be announced.

Photo (l-r): Guaranteed Irish chief executive Brid O’Connell, awards judge Emma Doherty of Matheson, Richard Curran and Patrick Farrell of Permanent TSB. (Pic: Andres Poveda)