Guaranteed Irish Hampers From Green Grocer’s Daughter

30 Jul 2021 | 09.03 am

Luxury hampers with a range of certified Irish artisan food products are the latest offering from The Green Grocer’s Daughter, introduced in partnership with Guaranteed Irish.

The hampers feature artisan food and beverage products from suppliers including Sheridan’s Cheesemongers, Clinton’s Irish Farm Grown Crisps, Kinsale Mead and many more, as well as many of the Green Grocer’s Daughter’s own range.

The range is called the Guaranteed Irish Luxury Hamper Range, and the objective is to unite local GI artisan members and encourage consumers and buyers to continue to shop local this year, with GI suggesting they would be ideal for a summer picnic or as a gift for a friend.

GGD chief executive Sharon Fitzpatrick said: “ Each hamper is bursting with unique artisan products that are made with passion and pride by so many talented producers and suppliers all across the country. The hamper range is inspired by the time I spent working in my father’s shop on Camden Street in days gone by.”

GI chief executive Bríd O’Connell added: “Consumers are acutely aware that many of the brands that appear to be Irish are not authentic and do not support genuine businesses based in Ireland their support of jobs, communities, and provenance so it is important to look out for the iconic ‘g’ on packaging.

“We are delighted to welcome The Green Grocer’s Daughter to our collection of consumer brands, and we believe this will be very popular for corporate gifts in the lead-up to Christmas.

Two examples from the hamper range are the ‘Glendalough’ and the ‘Kinsale’. The Glendalough at €52.50 features Ballykilcavan Brewery Stout, Sheridans Cheesemongers Cheese and Crackers, Red Onion and Balsamic Jam, and Clinton’s Irish Farm Grown Crisps, among others.

The Kinsale hamper, which costs €122, includes Kinsale Mead, Hope Beer, GGD Chocolate Bark with Caramel Drizzle and Marshmallows, aromatherapy scented candle, and more.

The full list is available here.

Photo: Sharon Fitzpatrick (left) and Bríd O’Connell