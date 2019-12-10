Gteic Hubs Set To Reinvigorate Gaeltacht Areas

10 Dec 2019 | 09.51 am

The introduction of 31 gteic innovation and digital hubs will provide hundreds of desk spaces for innovators, entrepreneurs, remote workers and businesses across seven Gaeltacht counties.

Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta (gteic) is a network of 31 innovation and digital hubs with high-speed broadband that is being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in locations throughout Ireland’s Gaeltacht area.

The innovation hubs will be dotted along the Wild Atlantic Way in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork, ias well as Waterford and Meath. Six Gaeltacht islands also form part of this growing digital ecosystem to support the sustainability of these communities and off-shore islands.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has invested over €1.5m in the development of the hubs, with additional funding in excess of €3.5m from the government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund by year end.

Hub Facilities

The gteic hubs, tailored to suit each unique location, include hot desk and shared space facilities for innovators, remote workers and e-workers. They also have fully equipped office spaces and incubation units, with high-speed internet access to facilitate innovation and concept development.

Eight hubs have been opened to date in:

Gaoth Dobhair in Co. Donegal

Béal an Mhuirthead in Co. Mayo

Carna, An Cheathrú Rua, An Spidéal and Na Forbacha in Co. Galway

Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh in Co. Cork

Daingean Uí Chúis (Mol Teic/Dingle hub) in Co. Kerry.

Ireland’s newest digital hub opened in the Gaeltacht seaside village of An Spidéal recently, which is located close to a strong medtech and audiovisual cluster supporting hundreds of jobs in a three-mile radius. By the end of 2019 and in early 2020, Údarás na Gaeltachta hopes to have a further seven gteic hubs on track, welcoming customers in Baile an Sceilg (South Kerry), Cill Charthaigh (Donegal), Oileán Chléire (Cork), Acaill, An Eachléim, Gaoth Sáile and An Corrán Buí (Mayo).

The complete list of proposed hub locations is available at www.gteic.ie

The Vision and The Opportunity

The gteic digital hubs will provide a vibrant network of high speed broadband facilities in rural Gaeltacht areas to stimulate job creation, to assist remote working, to encourage and enable the return of the Gaeltacht Diaspora to their home area, to facilitate concept development and new business and to develop a community of hubs where the unique Gaeltacht culture drives creativity and innovation.

gteic hubs include hot desk and shared space facilities for remote workers and e-workers. In addition, depending on location, the hubs have fully equipped office spaces and incubation units with high speed internet access to facilitate innovation and concept development. These hubs will facilitate people who wish to develop a business concept, and will provide access to Údarás na Gaeltachta’s broad and agile range of mentoring and business supports.

This growing digital ecosystem is providing an excellent opportunity for new technology companies to establish or locate themselves in the rural areas which encompass the Gaeltacht, and for their employees to enjoy the excellent work-life balance that these picturesque areas can offer.

An opportunity of improved work-life balance will not be the only benefit of gteic membership! A reciprocal arrangement agreed with the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin means that any member of the GEC can avail of the gteic facilities anywhere along the network and members of the gteic digital community can avail of the facilities in GEC in Dublin free of charge.

Information on gteic Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta is available at www.gteic.ie