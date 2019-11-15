gteic Digital Hub Opens In Cork Gaeltacht

15 Nov 2019 | 03.24 pm

A new gteic digital hub has opened at the Údarás na Gaeltachta business park in Ballingeary, Co Cork, aimed at boosting business for companies across the Irish-speaking areaa.

gteic stands for Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta, or Gaeltacht Digital Network, and is a network of 31 innovation and digital hubs with high speed broadband being developed by Údarás in locations throughout Ireland.

The Ballingeary hub, located between Macroom and Bantry, has 22 hot desk/co-working spaces, meeting and video conferencing facilities and gigabit-enabled broadband in what Údarás calls “an open and creative workspace that offers endless possibilities to entrepreneurs, innovators, remote workers and concept developers”.

gteic@Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh will be operated by Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí (the local community development organisation) on behalf of Údarás.

Work on a second Cork hub on Cape Clear is expected to be completed within weeks. Údarás has invested €1.5m in the hubs, with an additional €3.5m from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

So far, eight hubs have been opened: Gaoth Dobhair in Co Donegal, Béal an Mhuirthead in Co Mayo, Carna, An Cheathrú Rua, An Spidéal and Na Forbacha in Co Galway, Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh in Co Cork and the Daingean Uí Chúis (Mol Teic/Dingle hub) in Co Kerry.

A further seven gteic hubs are on track to welcome customers in Baile an Sceilg (South Kerry), Cill Charthaigh (Donegal), Oileán Chléire (Cork), Acaill, An Eachléim, Gaoth Sáile and An Corrán Buí (Mayo) by the end of 2019 or early in 2020.

Photo: The gteic hub in Gweedore, Co Donegal.