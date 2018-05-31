GSK Cuts Dungarvan Emissions By A Third

31 May 2018 | 01.24 pm

Medicines manufacturer GSK says it has reduced carbon emissions by one-third over the past 18 months at its factory in Dungarvan following the commissioning of a purpose-built biomass energy plant on the site.

GSK Ireland, part of GlaxoSmithKline group, makes a variety of over-the-counter pharmacy and oral care products at the Co Waterford factory, including the painkiller Panadol, which are produced at the rate of 200 tablets every second for an annual total of about 6.5 billion pills.

The biomass facility (pictured), which replaced oil-burning boilers, uses local wood chips to create a carbon neutral fuel source for factory operations. Since it was installed, the company estimates carbon emission reduction of 5,570 tonnes, which is the equivalent of taking 6,000 cars off the road.

Engineering director Kevin Meehan commented: “Our investment in the biomass facility highlighted our commitment to the local community, our employees and the importance of supporting local green initiatives. We worked with local suppliers on the build and are using locally sourced wood chip to run the facility.”

The wood chips burned by the plant are made from waste wood by-products and the small amounts of ash produced are sold on for use in fertiliser. Coillte is the supplier and GSK requires one lorry load per day to fuel the facility.

GSK Dungarvan has also committed to stop using disposable cups in its canteens, which would mean no longer tossing away 13,000 single-use cups each week.

Heat cycle efficient air conditioning systems are also deployed to maximise ambient air input and minimise power usage in heating/cooling cycles. This technology is complemented by steam traps, hyper-efficient condensers and thermo-graphic surveys to ensure optimal water and power usage.