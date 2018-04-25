25 Apr 2018 | 01.04 pm

The Northern Ireland economy started the year with growth continuing to slow and domestic (UK) sales balances at their lowest level since 2013. The findings form part of the latest Quarterly Economic Survey (QES), which is published by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and business advisers BDO.

The survey, which covers the first quarter of 2018, also reveals that Northern Ireland’s regional position is very weak, ranking lowest across the UK regions for most key balances. The manufacturing sector is a particular standout, with only one of the 14 key balances ranking above the UK average.

Export balances remain positive in manufacturing, while in services, export balances are negative. The survey also reports that one in four members have made changes to their business model due to Brexit, while 76% are experiencing pressures to raise wages in their business/organisation.

Sales in the domestic (UK) economy slowed considerably for Northern Ireland through Q1, with more manufacturers expecting UK sales to fall than rise over the next three months. Export balances weakened from a strong regional position in Q4 17. Employment expectations have been falling since start of 2017 and fewer manufacturers are trying to recruit (48% vs 64% Q4 17). The sector’s cashflow position is extremely weak in Q1, with the lowest balance on record (-33% points).

The service sector also showed signs of sluggish growth, with turnover and employment balances falling. The domestic sales and orders balances continued the downward trend experienced since Q4 2016.

Businesses north of the border are less confident around turnover and profitability growth over the next 12 months. Manufacturing confidence has taken a particular hit during Q1 2018, with a balance of 8% expecting turnover growth during 2018, compared with 46% for the same quarter last year. Profitability is a real concern, with a balance of -9% of manufacturers and +7% of services expecting profitability to improve over the next 12 months.

Brexit Planning

The latest Brexit Watch suggests that one in four members have made changes to their business model as a result of the EU referendum. Almost one in 10 have established a presence outside Northern Ireland, with a further 20% considering doing so.

When asked to provide one question or concern to put to the UK government in its negotiations with the EU on Brexit, concerns largely focused on cross-border trade issues between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, particularly the border, along with issues around governance, the impact on free movement of labour and trade tariffs.

Members were asked about wage pressures and prospects for pay rises during 2018. Most members are experiencing pressure to raise wages in their business/organisation with over half (52%) facing some pressure and one-quarter (24%) reporting significant pressure.

Christopher Morrow, head of policy at NI Chamber, conceded that it had been a poor start to 2018 for the local economy.

“There are still some signs of growth but overall this has slowed and there are concerns for both manufacturing and services sectors. We are seeing a growing sense of frustration among our members at the lack of progress on major issues, including Brexit.”

Brian Murphy, managing partner at BDO Northern Ireland, noted that unemployment in Northern Ireland is currently at its lowest rate in a decade. “This, coupled with the findings of this report that local businesses are still recruiting, is a demonstrable indication of the confidence of local businesses to continue to grow despite the challenges that exist.

“The absence of the NI Executive and the lack of clarity regarding the arrangements for Brexit is clearly a matter of concern for many. However, this report shows there is also an increase in investment intentions by local businesses.

“This is a welcome sign that despite the current uncertainty at a government level, businesses in Northern Ireland will persevere and plan for future success.”

Photo: Christopher Morrow (left), economist Maureen O’Reilly and Brian Murphy