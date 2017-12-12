Growth Is Pushing Up Costs

12 Dec 2017 | 02.32 pm

The National Competitiveness Council wants “a relentless focus on innovation, product diversification, control of costs, productivity and the pursuit of new markets” in order that more SMEs can compete internationally and innovate, and to ensure they can survive the challenges of Brexit.

The NCC’s Competitiveness Challenge 2017 report sets out a range of actions designed to boost Ireland’s international competitiveness, but also highlighting that despite intense global competition and significant challenges in the external environment, Ireland’s competitiveness performance is positive.

The report points out that growth is putting upward pressure on costs, and infrastructural investment is unable to keep up with the needs of a rapidly growing economy, and asks whether one of the world’s most globalised economies can avoid another boom-bust cycle of fast growth followed by recession by putting competitiveness at the centre of our economic model.

NCC chair Professor Peter Clinch said: “We are at a critical juncture. Ireland is ranked highly in terms of our competitiveness but it is the decisions we make now that will determine our competitiveness in the future and our prosperity. We have difficult choices to make if we are to maintain growth, limit increases in the cost of living, and continue to support quality jobs and public services.”

The NCC report identifies several policy priorities:

Costs of Doing Business: Relentlessly pursuing cost competitiveness across all business inputs is essential for our open, small, trade-dependent economy.

Residential Property: The shortage and cost of residential property is damaging competitiveness and impacts upon Ireland’s attractiveness for mobile investment and talent. High rents affect decisions around labour mobility and entering employment. Given the urgency and scale of the challenge and the complexity of the market, it is important that interventions by the state are not pursued in a piecemeal fashion.

Productivity and Innovation: The Council considers that a focus on improving the drivers of productivity performance is urgently required to ensure growth is sustainable and balanced in the medium term. The narrow base of firms driving productivity performance, tax receipts and economic growth leaves Ireland vulnerable to shocks and highlights the scope to enhance productivity at sector and firm levels.

Enhance and Diversify Exports: Brexit has exposed how Irish export markets are geographically concentrated and the range of products and services exported has likewise become increasingly concentrated. Ireland’s Brexit response requires further company-led expansion into new markets and a deepening of trade links with the world’s leading emerging economies. State agencies should support exporters, particularly SMEs to intensify their efforts to scale and diversify sustainably and to reduce exposure to external economic shocks.

Clinch added: “Improving competitiveness is the key to our continuing pursuit of a sustainable economic model. While it will be the businesses and their employees who will largely determine Ireland’s future economic success, government policy is an essential enabler of competitiveness.

“We believe the actions recommended in this year’s Competitiveness Challenge provide the basis to maintain and improve our competitiveness as a response to the serious and imminent danger presented by Brexit, a narrow economic base, rising costs, and infrastructural deficits.”