Growth Drivers For Accountancy Firms

Non-assurance consultancy work is driving growth at Ireland’s leading accountancy firms, writes Robert O’Brien

Audit and taxation used to be the mainstay of the accountancy business, and for many smaller firms they still are. Among the very large and mid-market players, non-assurance consultancy services of various hues are now the main sources of revenue growth. Though business across the Irish economy is generally buoyant, many sectors have to face up to competitive disruption and the never-ending challenge of adapting to new technologies.

Michael McAteer, the new managing partner at Grant Thornton, explains: “All areas of our consultancy business have shown phenomenal growth as clients seek to improve efficiency of their operations. Public and private sector clients are investing significant resources in change projects that require project management and process re-engineering services from skilled industry experts.”

McAteer adds that Grant Thornton’s strategic support services are providing research to assist clients in specific sectors. “In addition the ever-changing regulatory environment within financial services continues to provide opportunities for our Financial Services Advisory team.”

Brendan Jennings (pictured), managing partner at Deloitte, notes an intensified focus on technology innovations and fintech, with greater diligence around cyber security risks. “Clients are increasingly evaluating and offering solutions based on the potential of technology advances like blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things,” says Jennings. “They are taking the threat of disruptive influences from new challengers more seriously, particularly as they often operate less capital-intensive business models.”

Jennings cautions that the perception of political risk is on the increase for the firm’s multinational clients. “Our international clients are evaluating the potential slowing or reversing of the decades-long trend of globalisation,” he says. “There has been an expectation that globalisation would continue to advance. However, the emergence of economic nationalism is creating volatility and policy uncertainty, particularly in areas like trade, immigration, technology exchange, tax codes, and regulation.”

Jennings concedes that known unknowns are good for his business. “In times of change and uncertainty, clients look to us for advice and assistance. When something like Brexit comes along, that’s when our professionals’ skills and knowledge are sought out.”

Data Analytics

At PwC, strategy and markets partner David McGee says the firm’s most recent CEO survey suggests that a major trend is that business growth will increasingly come from prioritised investments in data analytics, innovation and digital capabilities.

“Growth and corporate profitability will no longer be supported through traditional business models alone,” says McGee. “We believe that the key to navigating the course is a clearly defined business strategy combined with the right skills and competencies to deliver on goals and objectives. Getting ahead means becoming informed and staying informed.”

PwC’s view is that for corporates data analytics and artificial intelligence are key levers to become more competitive, and where there is a growth trend, professional services firms are ready to advise. One example is aviation leasing, which grew by a third in aircraft numbers in the five years to 2016. As well as keeping many Dublin law firms busy, aviation leasing activity has prompted PwC to develop a dedicated Aviation Finance Advisory team.

McGee adds that professional services providers are subject to technology challenges too. “We are looking into how we deliver our own services to ensure we adopt technologies such as robotic process automation to improve speed, quality and provide greater insights,” he says.

The biggest change on the way for Ireland’s economy is Brexit. Ifac largely has a farmer clientele and this nationwide network also services SMEs in provincial towns. Ifac clients are in the frontline for any adverse fallout from Brexit and chief executive John Donoghue says that most owner-managers see Brexit as outside their control.

“As such it’s getting very little focus,” he says. “The political climate in the UK is creating more uncertainty as opposed to less. Some owner-managers are looking at creating a footprint in the UK, if that is their main market. Others look at Brexit as an opportunity to scale their businesses in Ireland. With a likely reduction in UK imports into the EU post Brexit, the Irish and EU markets for Irish products should be larger.”

Donoghue adds that no two businesses are alike. “We work with business owners to help them optimise their opportunities. Sometimes that means growing a larger business, sometimes it’s consolidation, and sometimes it’s a sale or family transfer of a business. Proactivity and straightforward advice are often the reasons why clients join Ifac, and stay with us.”

EY operates on both sides of the Irish border and outgoing managing partner Mike McKerr notes increasing divergence in economic fortunes between north and south. “The economy in the Republic has generated significant momentum which suggests a resilience to Brexit is building,” McKerr explains.

“The Irish government is investing in a number of areas, including housing and commercial property. Trade is also performing well and Irish export levels are increasing. In the Republic, the biggest risks are likely to be problems connected to its success.

“Continued increases in property prices and commercial rents may risk pricing Ireland out of certain markets. While we are in a positive position in the Republic with regards to Brexit, it does remain a real and imminent challenge for many of our clients, particularly in the agri-food sector.”

McKerr adds that Northern Ireland faces more challenges than the Republic. “A higher dependence on consumer and government spending, and very different inflation levels, are creating divergence in spending power between the north and south. Wage increases are trailing inflation, meaning the squeeze on real incomes will soon begin to bite.”

HR Opportunity

In a tightening labour market, some accountancy firms see opportunity in providing HR advice. According to Owen Sheehy, managing partner at north Dublin firm McInerney Saunders: “The importance of attracting and retaining good people is critical to the success of any organisation, and the economic recovery has created challenges in staff retention and recruitment. We held a seminar for our clients on the subject of attracting and retaining talented people last autumn which was very well received.”

RBK is also close to the SME coalface, with its roots in the midlands and west and recent expansion into Dublin. “In 2017, all our services continued to grow, with business consulting, particularly transactional services, corporate finance and taxation services showing the most growth,” says managing partner David Gleeson.

“The ongoing recovery in the general economic environment is an underlying driver for this growth. International business has identified Ireland as a preferred location for investment and we recently entered into an alliance with a New York-based funds group, Marcum LLP, to establish an Irish service centre for hedge funds and private equity clients.”

A key role played by accountancy firms is assisting clients with their funding requirements. John Glennon, managing partner at RSM Ireland, says that while trading conditions for middle market clients have improved, access to finance is still challenging.

“The appetite of mainstream banks to fund these businesses is improving, but lenders are still very cautious,” says Glennon. “We are still seeing our clients experience long waiting times with no guarantee of success. The funding landscape for these companies also includes commercial lenders providing working capital financing by way of invoice discounting or asset-based lending. This form of finance, albeit more expense for the borrower, is becoming increasingly popular.”

Glennon adds: “Some industries that are still struggling. A recent survey we carried out found that construction companies are facing significant difficulties in accessing funding. Two-thirds of the firms who sought to borrow in the past year reported difficulty in securing finance. The problem is most evident for companies with a turnover under €9m. So while overall I think the funding environment has improved, there is certainly scope for further sector specific initiatives.”