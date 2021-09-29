Grim Revenue Predictions For Hoteliers

29 Sep 2021 | 02.38 pm

A new report has laid bare the continuing struggles for Irish hoteliers from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, warning that many hotels will record revenues in 2022 that will be over 30% down on pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Crowe, the leading accountancy practice and advisors to the Irish hotel sector, along with real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield, outlined a number of stark statistics as part of its outlook for the Irish hotel sector based on current trading performance.

According to its 2020 Annual Hotel Industry Survey, the Dublin market will remain most impacted, with the capital predicted to only hit 70% occupancy level in 2022, representing a 12% drop on 2019 levels.

This comes despite a strong events and leisure breaks market and predicted recovery in international visitors. The report also points to room rates being down at least 25% on 2019 levels in the city.

However, it is predicted that regional hotels, which are less reliant on overseas visitors, will not be as severely impacted, especially those hotels that are strong leisure destinations for the domestic market.

Summer 2021, cites the report, saw domestic staycations “bolster demand and fuel strong room rates’, but the expectation is that Irish trips abroad will ‘rebound strongly in 2022 resulting in record lower average room rates for summer 2022”.

In terms of employment in the hotel sector, the survey found that the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme continues to play a pivotal role in underwriting a large proportion of payroll costs, keeping many hotels afloat as they operated at significantly lower revenues.

Cashflow Challenges

Crowe partner Aiden Murphy (pictured) commented: “Even when hotel profits return, there will be cashflow challenges, as many hotels will need fund repayment of warehoused taxes when this fall due from 2023 onwards.

“The expectation is that it will be 2025 before 2019 profit levels can be attained. Revenues will need to be at least 10% over 2019 levels due to the cost increases eroding profitability during the recovery period.”

Isobel Horan, divisional director at Cushman & Wakefield, noted that while transaction activity remains muted over the last 18 months, the sentiment in the sector remains positive, with transactions in the Irish market for the first half of 2021 already above 2020 levels.

“Sales concluded so far this year include The Morrison for €68m, The Moxy for €35m and the forward commit of Premier Inn Castleforbes forward sale to Union Investments for €70m,” said Horan

Horan added that 2,400 of predominately budget hotel bedrooms will be added to the Irish market in 2021, including the Holiday Inn Dublin Airport, which recently opened with 421 rooms, as well as the new domestic brand REZz, which opened a 73-bed hotel on McCurtain Street in Cork City.

Other large budget hotels opening soon include Travel Lodge plus Dublin City centre (393 bedrooms) and Motel 1 (310 bedrooms).