GridBeyond Planning Forty New Hires

06 Jun 2018 | 11.23 am

GridBeyond, formerly Endeco Technologies, plans to create up to forty new jobs over the next three years as a part of business growth and planned international expansion.

GridBeyond has developed what it calls the world’s first hybrid battery and demand network.

CEO Michael Phelan (pictured) commented: “Our ambition is to become the leading global Demand Side Response and energy management company. We are committed to enhancing our world-class technology by investing in innovation, research and development, and hiring the best talents to grow our team.

“We are trusted by hundreds of sites across the UK and Ireland and we are certain that our holistic approach to simplify complex energy markets for our clients, and ability to transform their energy demand into opportunities, set us up for even faster growth in the coming years.”

Endeco Technologies Ltd booked a loss of €530,000 in 2016 as year-end debtors improved from €2.3m to €3.8m. Capital invested in December 2016 was €7m, and average pay for 19 employees, including three directors, was €55,000

The company’s backers include Enterprise Ireland, AIB Seed Capital Fund, ACT Venture Capital, and ESB NovusModus, which has invested €3.3m in the company.

This month GridBeyond is planning to launch a new and easy to navigate website. The company says this will help in simplifying the complex energy sector by presenting information on the energy markets, balancing services, capacity, smart tariffs, energy trading, peak avoidance and energy optimisation in one unified platform.

The new website will also host the refreshed GridBeyond Academy resources, including CPD accredited courses for all stakeholders interested in demand side response and the energy market as a whole. GridBeyond’s client facing portal is also undergoing significant upgrades.