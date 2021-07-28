Greyhound Racing Shaken By Welfare Issues And Covid

28 Jul 2021 | 12.45 pm

A report from Jim Power Economics admits that the reputation of the Irish greyhound racing industry has been damaged by concerns over animal welfare, with falling attendances at events the result of this and Covid-19.

Power’s report said: “The change in public perception of the industry has been reflected in falling attendances, the refusal of a number of media outlets to cover greyhound racing — most notably RTÉ — and the withdrawal by Fáilte Ireland/Tourism Ireland from including greyhound racing in its promotional activity or permitting Greyhound Racing Ireland to participate in promotional activities relating to the greyhound industry.

“The greyhound industry has experienced many challenges in recent years. These challenges include declining attendances, the closure of some tracks for economic reasons, Brexit, and adverse publicity in relation to welfare and other practices within the industry. In addition, Covid-19 has had a very significant impact on the industry in 2020, and this continues to be the case in 2021.”

The report recommends that welfare measures introduced from 2019 onwards must be continued and strengthened for the sector to recover.

It said: “In early 2021, the Rásaíocht Con Éireann Traceability System (RCÉTS) was launched by GRI. A strong focus being maintained on welfare issues is essential for the sustainable future of the industry. All stakeholders within the industry must make every conceivable effort to address the reputational issues confronting the industry and ensure that the activities of the industry are beyond reproach.”

Other measures introduced include the provision of care and foster care centres, an expanded inspection programme for greyhound establishments, and a Greyhound Injuries Support Scheme, with almost 4,000 greyhounds being re-homed between 2019 and June 2021 by GRI and the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust.

On the economic value of the industry, the report indicates that it made a net contribution to the Irish economy of €132.3m in 2019 and supported 4,150 full-time and part-time jobs. An additional 6,211 active greyhound owners derived economic benefit from the industry in 2019, the last full year of activity before the pandemic. An investment of a further €117.8m was made by greyhound owners in 2019 in preparing and racing greyhounds.

GRI chairman Frank Nyhan commented: “The challenges experienced in recent years by the industry include declining attendances, the closure of some tracks for economic reasons, Brexit and adverse publicity in relation to welfare and other practices within the industry.

“The ongoing challenge for GRI is to continue the development of a commercial greyhound racing industry built on a consumer-focused and high-quality entertainment product, which meets the highest possible international regulatory and welfare standards.”

In 2019 and 2020, the Department of Agriculture paid €16.8m to the greyhound industry through the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund, and increased the allocation to €19.2m in 2021 to provide general support to the industry and to enable it deal with Covid.

The industry, according to Jim Power Economics, contributed €95m in betting levies to the Exchequer in 2019. Looking ahead the report concludes that attendances should rebound after Covid, and says: “In 2019, 462,709 patrons attended race meetings, and it is difficult to see that total being surpassed in 2022.

“However, provided the public and private greyhound stadia are put on a sound commercial footing and there is a continuance of the aggressive approach to regulating the sector, it should be possible in 2023 to target attendance levels of around 630,000, which were last seen in 2015.”

The full report is available here.