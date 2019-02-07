‘Greyennials’ The Answer To Skills Shortage

07 Feb 2019 | 10.23 am

Policymakers should look to the “huge untapped resource” of older and retired workers to address their concerns over the Irish economy running out of skilled workers, according to Grey Matters Network.

The organisation’s managing partner Tony Devine told its conference in Dublin that his group of more than 300 older professionals has helped over 100 organisations “by applying our been there, done that credentials and industry knowledge and experience” to their problems.

GMN was established in 2015, Devine said, “by way of an encore, if you like, to long and successful careers”.

“Since then we have built out our network of associates to more than 300 business professionals each with 25+ years of experience. The common thread is that we are all mature and experienced, typically over 55 and keen to participate in the workforce.”

Industry experts were joined by delegates from academia and politics to hear Devine tell them he believes that the so-called Millennials and his generation, which was maturing as the former began entering the workforce, are complementary to each other and government policy should take that into account.

Devine stated: “Older people should not be invisible to employers, as they offer willing and flexible skills that can be tapped into immediately. These older people, the greyennials or Generation Prime as they are becoming known, are a huge untapped resource in a country where the unemployment rate has plummeted from 15% to just over 5%.

“Policy makers and economic commentators should focus not on the unemployment rate, but on the labour participation rate. Irish labour force participation is just 62%, very much below the UK’s 79%. Studies show that this is due to the exclusion, voluntary or otherwise, of many older women from the workforce. These are workers who are available to the economy immediately.”

He added: “Research shows that the better teams are diverse teams. According to recent research from Forbes, a team consisting of gender and age diverse members will make the right decision 80% of the time, while a similar age all-male team will decide correctly 58% of the time.”