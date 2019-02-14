Smart Leasing And Invoice Finance Solutions For SMEs

14 Feb 2019 | 08.30 am

Sponsored Content

GRENKE is celebrating a milestone birthday in Ireland and looking forward to another bumper year in business growth

This year is GRENKE’s 15th year in Ireland and 2019 is already looking great for the international award-winning finance and leasing provider. GRENKE was originally a German finance provider that has grown since its humble beginnings in 1978 in the south west of the country, with one branch and three employees, to now over 1,500 people in 32 countries worldwide.

GRENKE provides smart leasing and invoice finance solutions to SMEs. It prides itself on fast, efficient, local teams that work directly with business owners or through equipment suppliers to ensure that businesses can access the finance and leasing options that suit them best.

From a Master Lease Agreement which allows a business access to a pre-approved line of credit to draw down as and when needed, to a Classic Lease of a one-off piece of equipment, locally based representatives are on hand to assist with all requests.

GRENKE leases all types of equipment, from traditional IT hardware to software and office furniture. In addition, GRENKE leases larger items such as catering equipment as well as dental and medical equipment, manufacturing machinery and so much more.

Fast Turnaround

According to GRENKE managing director Justin Twiddy (pictured): “Businesses these days come in all forms and we are seeing requests to lease newer technologies to go with these trends — 3d printers, drones, interactive telephony systems and the latest in CCTV and security systems.

“We pride ourselves on our fast turnaround times with leasing requests — as little as 20 minutes for applications — and, critically, we can pay our partner suppliers within 24 hours. This is vital to a business that needs better equipment to remain competitive within their marketplace.”

Invoice Finance

In addition to the leasing operation, GRENKE has a growing invoice finance team that works with companies to improve their cash flow performance, allowing the business get back to doing what it does best. Typically, GRENKE offers up to 90% cash advance on the invoices and takes care of the collection, thus saving the business time on debt collection. This year the operation will see the launch of its Single Invoice Finance facility, called Cash Flow Optimiser.

The last 15 years in Ireland has seen GRENKE grow from a small team of four people to three companies and a current count of more than 60, with further expansion and exploration on the horizon.

“Our Irish teams have embraced the original philosophy of our founder by being personable and approachable,” says Eoin Christian, MD of Grenke Invoice Finance. “We recognise that every business is different and has different entrepreneurial challenges that they want to explore.”

Customer Partnership

Twiddy adds: “We bring to the table our knowledge and expertise in leasing and finance to support these businesses, and we see the relationship as a partnership, not just in words but in values too. We recognise that customers want to grow and build their businesses, and we are ready to work with them to achieve those goals.

“We recently won the Chambers Ireland Best Finance Company 2018 award, and that was very much down to a team effort and input. Our staff set us apart from the competition and that gives us all something to be very proud of.”

Clearly, the international finance provider sees the potential in the growing Irish SME market, and is dedicated to the market to ensure that growth is sustained in the coming years. GRENKE is looking forward to a great 2019 for Irish business and supporting them in their future growth.

• For more information, you can visit GRENKE’s website or call (01) 292 3400.