Greenhouse Software Expanding Ireland Workforce

18 Nov 2021 | 08.17 am

Hiring software company Greenhouse Software is to add 100 more jobs in Ireland in the coming years as it expands its EMEA operation.

The US company, supported by state aid from IDA Ireland, employs 60 people at its Dublin office and locations in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Wexford.

The company says that its software “helps more than 5,500 businesses globally bring data, structure and fairness to their hiring process and empowers companies to find, attract and retain top talent”.

The roles on offer include a mixture of hybrid and remote roles in sales, marketing, customer service, professional services and HR.

Chief executive Daniel Chait said: “As the competition for talent increases, hiring is now a top priority for CEOs. Millions of business leaders are experiencing first hand the positive impact a structured and inclusive hiring culture has on their company. Attracting a diverse range of candidates is critical to remain competitive in today’s marketplace.

“As companies look to increase their commitment to diversity and fairness, we are seeing huge demand across Europe. Our Irish team has helped hundreds of European companies turn their hiring strategy into a competitive advantage through technology. We are excited to add these 100 new jobs to the team over the next two years.”

He added that sales revenue has grown 50% in the year to date and has exceeded €110m in annual recurring revenue.

IDA executive director Mary Buckley stated: “By operating a hybrid model, Greenhouse Software will be able to recruit talented people across all regional locations in Ireland.”

Photo: Mary Buckley (left) with Greenhouse executives Colm O’Cuinneain and Renu Jhugaroo. (Pic: Maxwells)