Greenhouse Opens EU Base In Dublin

31 Jan 2020 | 09.18 am

US hiring software company Greenhouse is to set up its first international base in Dublin with a view to entering the European market.

The company says that it provides a “powerful hiring approach, complete suite of software and services and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what’s next”.

The New York company has 4,000 customers around the world, including Stripe, Intercom, HubSpot, and Cisco Meraki.

The Dublin office will be headed by Colm O’Cuinneain as general manager EMEA, who joined Greenhouse from LinkedIn, where he was director of its largest business line, Talent Solutions.

Chief executive Daniel Chait said: “Colm, with his exceptional track record in scaling SaaS and enterprise software companies in EMEA, is ideally positioned to lead our team as we expand in the region out of our new Dublin base.

“Companies are recognising how essential it is to hire the best talent for long-term success, and we’re thrilled to have Colm helm our first international office as we bring our platform to many more European organisations, fundamentally improving how they hire through technology and our domain expertise.”

O’Cuinneain added: “I am so excited to join the world’s fastest-growing hiring software company. Dublin is a thriving tech hub at the heart of the EU, teeming with talent and a healthy ecosystem of SMB, mid-market and enterprise companies.”

Greenhouse is currently hiring for sales functions such as account executives, account managers and customer relations. There are full details on its website here.