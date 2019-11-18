Greencoat Takeover Mints Mayo Millionaires

18 Nov 2019 | 02.43 pm

Greencoat Renewables’ acquisition of Killala Community Wind Farm in Mayo has minted several millionaires.

The plc is paying €37m to purchase five turbines that have been operational since July 2019. An additional turbine is currently under construction which will bring the installed capacity to 20.4MW in Q4 2020.

Greencoat said that further proceeds will be payable once the final turbine becomes operational.

The project revenues are contracted under the REFIT 2 scheme, providing a guaranteed minimum floor price for the electricity generated until 2032.

Killala Community Wind Farm has a storied history. The project was originally put together by eight farmers in 2002, and though there was community outreach from the start, the planning applications raised some local hackles.

The project was approved by Bord Pleanála on the second attempt in 2010, after the number of turbines was reduced from ten to five.

Goodbody rounded up €1m from EII investors for the project in 2017 and another €3.5m in May 2018. The EII investors’ shares are covered by a put and call option that provides for a maximum return of 112.5c per €1 invested.

Killala Community Wind Farm Ltd had total liabilities of €12.3m in December 2018. Factoring this in and the cost of redeeming EII shares, the surplus for the other shareholders in the venture is c.€24m, based on the December 2018 balance sheet.

These shareholders have invested in the Killala wind farm venture through Killala Renewable Production Ltd, which has four classes of share capital.

Holders of A shares are entitled to 75% of the surplus from a sale process. The A shareholders are John Gilvarry (owns 69% of the A shares), Damien Barrett (20%) and Martin Gilvarry (11%).

Holders of C shares are entitled to 15% of the surplus from a sale process. The largest C share shareholder is Gerard Moran (37%), followed by Dympna Fraser (14.8%), Brendan and Ann Barrett, Martin Cooney, Gerard Cooney, Ciara Barrett and Shane Barrett (7.4% each). John Gardners, John Garnders Jnr, and the Estate of John Fraser each own 3.7% of the C class shares.

Killala Community Council is the sole holder of B class shares, which carry an entitlement of 5% of any sale surplus. That should put the community council in line for a pre-tax gross windfall of c.€1m.