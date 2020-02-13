Greenbuild Europe Coming To Croke Park

13 Feb 2020 | 08.24 am

More than 400 sustainability professionals from 35 countries are expected to attend the Greenbuild Europe conference at Croke Park on March 24 and 25.

Among the keynote speakers delegates will hear from are Frank McDonald, former Irish Times environment correspondent and author of several books on environmental issues, and Tom Szaky, founder of TerraCycle, a leading company in collecting and repurposing hard-to-recycle waste.

Szaky said: “TerraCycle has always striven to eliminate the idea of waste, and our values are well aligned with those of Greenbuild Europe. Through TerraCycle’s National Recycling Programmes and Loop, a new circular shopping platform, we make reducing waste as straightforward and convenient as possible, and I am very excited to be able to share our story at Greenbuild Europe 2020.”

US Green Building Council vice president Kim Heavner added: “The circular economy and managing waste streams has become an incredibly important part of green building, and something we need to continue to explore further. Tom and TerraCycle are innovative voices in our rapidly changing world, and his experience will bring an exciting and insightful addition to Greenbuild Europe.”

The conference is organised by the US Green Building Council, developers of the LEED green building programme (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

It is estimated that there are currently c.6,500 LEED building projects in Europe, representing 185 million square metres of space. In 2018, Turkey, Germany and Spain were among the top 10 countries and territories globally for LEED green building.

According to the USGBC, its international conferences provide a forum for the green building community “to unite, change lives, revolutionise business and address the world’s most pressing problems by allowing those in the building industry to better understand how their work impacts human, as well as environmental and climate health”.

Greenbuild Europe first took place in 2018 in Berlin. Greenbuild events are also presented annually in India, China, Mexico and the US. More information and registration for Greenbuild Europe are available here.