Green Scholarships For Galway Students

07 Aug 2019 | 10.40 am

A new scholarship programme launched in Galway will help support third-level students pursue sustainability studies as part of their course.

The Galway Wind Park scholarship programme is worth €100,000 annually and is funded by SSE Renewables and Greencoat Renewables, in partnership with NUI Galway and Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

The scholarship will provide funding for students in the Galway area undertaking an undergraduate or postgraduate course, and drive awareness around the area of sustainability. Applications open on August 23 and close on October 4. Successful candidates will receive up to 50% of their tuition fees.

The Galway Wind Park, jointly owned by SSE and Greencoat, operates a community fund with a total value of €450,000 each year, including a local fund for community groups such as schools and sports clubs and a major projects fund for larger-scale projects.

SSE Ireland sustainability head Mia Fahey McCarthy said: “SSE Ireland is very proud to launch the Galway Wind Park Scholarship, which is set to support hundreds of local students in the years ahead. We are looking forward to receiving applications when the fund opens in late August.”

Qualified students can apply here.

Applicants must live within 20 kilometres of the Galway Wind Park and hold an unconditional offer of a 2019-2020 place at GMIT, NUI Galway or another institution on the island of Ireland.

Photo: Karen Mannion, Forum Connemara (left), Mia Fahey McCarthy, and SSE Renewables colleague Sarah Hoolahan. (Pic: Sean Lydon)