Green Rebel Marine Buys Into IDS Monitoring

18 Mar 2021 | 10.13 am

Wind farm service company Green Rebel Marine has taken a majority stake in Limerick-based marine data firm IDS-Monitoring and plans to add 30 jobs over the next two years.

The €7m deal brings the IDS team into the wind energy group just as Green Rebel is about to embark on a detailed coastal survey to provide data on suitable sites for offshore wind generation.

The company recently bought a DA42 multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys of thousands of square miles of ocean, involving ecological assessment as part of the planning process for offshore wind farms.

The IDS-Monitoring team joins Green Rebel’s Geophysics Division, Aerial Survey Team, Vessel Operations and other specialist groups “to provide a well resourced, one-stop solution for detailed marine surveying off the Irish coast,” said the company.

Founder Pearse Flynn (pictured) said: “Through our series of strategic acquisitions, Green Rebel Marine is now well placed to meet the surveying needs of any provider looking to place power generation equipment offshore.

“The acquisition of IDS-Monitoring means that we continue to build a wholly-owned Irish solution, bringing together the best experience on the island to help undertake hugely detailed and precise survey work. I look forward to working further with the team at IDS-Monitoring to develop and deploy their proprietary technology as Ireland looks towards a greener and more sustainable future.”

IDS chief executive John Wallace added: “Last year IDS-Monitoring and Green Rebel Marine began discussions, and from the outset it was clear that there was a perfect synergy with aligned ambitions.

“The discussions culminated in IDS-Monitoring joining the GRM Group, creating an ambitious single point of contact for all marine data requirements. We already deliver data on many marine projects in Ireland and abroad and with this new investment we will very significantly build capacity and greatly expand our fleet of floating LIDAR solutions.”

According to Flynn, the waters around Ireland are set to become a major source of energy generation via offshore wind farms. Many plans are at an advanced stage, with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Co Louth to the Cork coast and beyond.

Green Rebel Marine has previously acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in Co Cork, and bought the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the Roman Rebel, as well as its new aircraft.