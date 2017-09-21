21 Sep 2017 | 09.52 am

Preparatory work has now begun on a new international motorsport centre in Tyrone, which will create around 700 jobs during its 18-month construction phase.

The £30m Lake Torrent development will transform 163 acres of former clay pits in Coalisland, County Tyrone, into a world-class motorsport complex with a championship racetrack and motorsport training centre for Ireland.

Up to 80 part-time and temporary positions will also be required to provide ancillary services for the development, while 25 full-time jobs will be created when it is completed. An additional 50 staff will be hired for race days.

Earlier this month, Mid Ulster District Council granted planning permission for the first phase of work, which includes the race circuit, pits, medical centre, restaurant, hospitality suites, six business units and a crèche, as well as a new public ring road to bypass the town and facilitate access to the Lake Torrent centre.

This first phase is due to be completed in early 2019. Plans for the second phase of works include a further 90 retail and business units, and a range of community and leisure facilities, including a hotel, cinema, theatre and more food outlets.

Lake Torrent is the brainchild of Manna Developments founder David Henderson. “We finally start preparatory work on Lake Torrent, a dream of mine that has been 15 years in the making but is now a reality,” he said.

“Our vision is to regenerate Coalisland and the surrounding areas through the creation of an internationally recognised motorsport arena, which will become a venue for regional, national and international competitions, aiming ultimately to host events like Super Bike and Saloon Car Championships, attracting up to 30,000 spectators per event from Ireland and around the world.”

British motorsport design firm Driven International Ltd has been appointed as the race track designer, working alongside a number of local companies.

The track is expected to be an FIA and FIM approved 3.6km (2.2 mile) undulating course, offering 12 turns and a mix of technical and high speed sequences, accompanied by supporting facilities such as pit garages, spectator and hospitality areas.