‘Green Friday’ To Boost Local Business

25 Nov 2020 | 10.49 am

Hundreds of small businesses across the country are gearing up for Green Friday on November 27, Ireland’s answer to the global buying frenzy that is Black Friday, except aimed specifically at helping local retailers of all kinds.

It will be the fourth year of the ‘buy local’ campaign, and founders Bronwyn Connolly and Meadhbh O’Leary Fitzpatrick say it is its most important year to date, as they encourage shoppers, businesses and local communities to come together and help each other in of one the most tumultuous years in Ireland’s recent history.

Connolly, who is founder and creative director of Wild Design Collective, said: “It has been quite the year for us all and, while businesses are really up against it, we have been so comforted and enthused by the fact that this year pretty much everyone is talking about buying local and showing a real and deep appreciation of the importance of supporting local economy.

“So, while in one sense it’s the toughest year ever, in another, we have a feeling that this could be the most successful Green Friday to date.”

Between 250 and 300 craft, design, hospitality, retail and other businesses have teamed up for the shopping event, with ‘bricks and mortar’ traders in an especially precarious position this year having been shut for long periods. Connolly and Fitzpatrick are urging people to look to these retailers and providers for their gifts at Christmas 2020.

Fitzpatrick said: “When you invest money in your local economy, you’re not just helping local business owners – you’re also helping yourself. You’re making your town a better place to live in, with a rich character, thriving economy, and tightly knit community.

“And the more local businesses prosper, the newer ones will open, making it even easier to continue shopping locally in the future.”

Green Friday is also urging its own subscribers and all local businesses to “do something extra special for their customers, something arguably more meaningful and treasured”, and has some suggestions: