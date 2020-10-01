Green Alley Awards To Boost Circular Economy

01 Oct 2020 | 03.59 pm

The European Recycling Platform and is calling on startups to enter the Green Alley Awards, Europe’s first startup awards scheme for the circular economy.

The awards are aimed at enterprises that have developed a business model in the areas of digital circular economy, recycling, and waste prevention.

The business idea must help reduce waste or turn waste into resources, and the overall winner will receive a cash prize of €25,000.

ERP Ireland chief executive Martin Tobin said: “The ‘new normal’ has given people the time to look at the amount of waste they’re generating around them. We have a unique opportunity here to help shape the future.

“The Green Alley Awards provide a platform for Irish startups to showcase their new, environmental businesses. Winners have included businesses that have come up with solutions from producing an eco-friendly alternative to plastic packaging to creating a sustainable alternative to leather.

“We are looking for companies that are about to launch their products or services or are already in the growth phase. We also welcome startups that want to expand into other European markets. These companies represent true innovators and we are looking for that next generation of ideas to help shape this change.”

Upcycle Movement founder Lynn Haughton added: “As a society we have thrown away materials thinking they are waste, but we wanted to show how you can make a business out of a waste material. The need for startups operating in the circular economy space has never been greater. This award will help to increase awareness of the Irish businesses operating within this sphere and the greater benefit they are bringing to society.”

Awards entry details are here. After applications close on November 17, selected ventures will be displayed on the awards website for a public vote. Six circular ventures will present their idea live on stage in Berlin in April 2021.

Photo: Martin Tobin and Lynn Haughton. (Pic: Conor Healy)