Great Place To Work Plaudit For DHL Express

15 Oct 2020 | 07.39 am

DHL Express has been ranked Number Two in the 2020 ranking of global workplaces published by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.

The company said the accolade recognises DHL’s “extensive investments and implementations of various initiatives to create a positive, motivating and appreciative working atmosphere in more than 220 countries and territories”.

Moving to the number two slot globally is a rise of two places from the company’s fourth place in 2019, and in the 2020 rankings the company also came out as number one ‘best place to work’ in 42 of the 92 countries surveyed.

Executive vice president HR Regine Buettner said: “It is our purpose to connect people and improve lives. This applies to our customers and our employees. We strive to live a culture where people enjoy coming to work and feel part of a greater team every day.

“It all started with the simple idea of motivating people but has turned into a unique selling point. We are incredibly proud to see that the strategy has developed in such a way and that our efforts are honoured in more and more countries across the world.”

DHL says it runs various HR initiatives to improve the working conditions of its teams. As a reward for efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company paid each employee a one-off bonus of €300.

Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces 2020 list is the product of surveys representing 10.2 million employees, carried out by Great Place to Work. The latter’s team selected 25 top companies, employing roughly 2.1 million people worldwide in industries ranging from manufacturing to technology to transportation.

The global Top Ten this year are: