Grant Thornton Strengthens Limerick Tax Practice

16 Mar 2020 | 11.09 am

Grant Thornton has appointed Vic Angley as a new partner to its Limerick tax practice. Michael McAteer, managing partner at Grant Thornton, said that the appointment demonstrated the firm’s commitment to expansion across the island of Ireland.

“The growth of our clients has led to a significant increase in the demand for all of our services over the last 10 years, and our team in Limerick, along with their colleagues in our Cork office, have ambitious plans to continue to grow the business across the Munster region,” McAteer added.

Angley joins the Limerick tax practice having worked in both Big Four and large national tax practices over the past 20 years. He has significant experience cross-border tax planning, corporate acquisitions, reconstructions and reorganisations, and foreign direct investment into Ireland.

Angley is an Associate of the Irish Tax Institute (CTA) and holds an MBA from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. He has both written and spoken for organisations such as the Irish Research & Development Group (IRDG), Chartered Accountants Ireland, IBEC and Bloomberg on a variety of topics including tax incentives for research and innovation, succession planning and the Irish CFC regime.

“I am hugely excited to be appointed partner to the Limerick tax practice. The key focus of our team will be to deliver proactive, commercially relevant advice to our clients to assist them in addressing the many challenges an ever evolving tax landscape presents,” said Angley.

Grant Thornton currently employs over 1,450 people in seven offices across Ireland.

Photo: Vic Angley (right) with Michael McAteer