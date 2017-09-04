Grant Thornton Renews Rugby Sponsorship

04 Sep 2017 | 09.02 am

Grant Thornton has signed up for a further two year sponsorship of Connacht Rugby.

Aengus Burns (pictured), partner in Grant Thornton’s Galway office, commented: “The development of Connacht Rugby in recent years has been phenomenal and we are delighted to continue supporting them as they go from strength to strength.

“Grant Thornton as a firm is committed to supporting and enriching the communities where our offices are based. We strive to achieve this on both a local and national level and with Connacht Rugby covering both provincial and grassroots teams we see this as an important partnership. We’re looking forward to many great evenings in the Grant Thornton Seated Stand,” said Burns.

The Grant Thornton Seated Stand is in place for all of Connacht Rugby’s home games and offers an outdoor, seated option for 290 supporters.

Grant Thornton employs 55 people in its Galway offices at Merchants Square and has been operating there since 2013.